Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall Street backs Intel's $9 billion sale of NAND unit to Hynix

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:41 IST
Wall Street backs Intel's $9 billion sale of NAND unit to Hynix
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Intel Corp's $9 billion sale of its NAND memory chip unit will help the U.S. chip giant focus on its core business in higher-margin processors, Wall Street analysts said on Tuesday, after its deal with South Korea's SK Hynix Inc. Intel, best known for making computer processors used in desktops and laptops, has been trying to focus more on its strengths, including the Optane memory business, which is smaller but lucrative as it taps more advanced technology.

Exiting the NAND chips business will also help the chipmaker fend off the impact on profit from being in a cut-throat commodity memory market, where prices cycle through booms and busts. Cowen and Co analysts said the deal was critical for Intel as it would lessen "the product and manufacturing variables" required to get its core PC/server processor businesses back on track.

SK Hynix had 11.7% market share in the NAND Flash market in the second quarter, while Intel occupied 11.5%, according to technology research firm TrendForce, placing the two companies in fourth and sixth places, respectively. The deal, the biggest acquisition for SK Hynix, will help it overtake Kioxia in the NAND memory market, while narrowing the gap with market leader Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Analysts said with only six players in the market, the value of Western Digital and Micron Technologies' NAND assets is on the rise.

Evercore ISI, however, said the deal may not alter the industry dynamics as six players are still too many. "Further industry consolidation necessary," said analyst C.J. Muse. Twenty-one of the forty-two analysts rated the stock at "hold", while 10 rated it at "buy" or higher. The median price target is $55, down from $62 in July, Refinitiv data showed.

Intel shares, which have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, were marginally down in morning trading on Tuesday.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toddler raped, killed in UP's Ghaziabad; accused known to family arrested

A two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later killed by her fathers acquaintance with her body found in Kavi Nagar here on Tuesday, police said. She was lured on the pretext of getting her some food by her fathers old acquainta...

Zambia adjourns creditor meetings to defer Eurobond payments

Zambias government said on Tuesday it had adjourned meetings with creditors on a proposal to defer payments on its Eurobonds to Nov. 13 due to a lack of quorum, pushing the copper producer further towards a protracted debt overhaul. The mee...

Thailand admits first foreign tourists in 7 months

Thailands tourist industry on Tuesday took a modest step toward reviving its coronavirus-battered fortunes by welcoming 39 visitors who flew in from Shanghai, the first such arrivals since regular travelers were banned from entry almost sev...

European nations mixed in their response to virus spikes

Countries across Europe are battling coronavirus infection spikes with new lockdowns, curfews, face mask orders and virus tracking smart phone apps. In a small indication of success, Spains government said it wont extend a state of emergenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020