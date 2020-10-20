RSS chief's Vijayadashmi address to be broadcast online this year

The customary Vijayadashami address of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief will be broadcast online this year and only 50 volunteers will attend the main function in view of the coronavirus threat. The RSS chief addresses the Sangh's `swayamsevaks' or volunteers on Dussehra from the Reshimbagh ground here every year.

RSS's Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya told PTI that this year the event will be held as per the government's guidelines in view of the pandemic. Only 50 swayamsevaks will take part in the function on October 25 at Vyas Sabhagruh at the Sangh's headquarters here, he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address will be telecast online on RSS.org, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, and there will be no chief guest for the program, Loya added. Last year HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest for the Vijayadashmi event.

The RSS chief's annual speech assumes significance as the organization is considered to be the ideological parent of the ruling BJP at the centre.