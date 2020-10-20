Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft creates portable data center in a box

Tech giant Microsoft has created a portable data center for bringing cloud computing to environments that are remote.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:03 IST
Microsoft creates portable data center in a box
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Microsoft has created a portable data center for bringing cloud computing to environments that are remote.

According to The Verge, the modular data center is a big box of servers, designed for places where it's difficult to supply reliable cloud connectivity.

For the project, the tech copany is partnering with satellite operators for getting a better connectivity, allowing the Azure Modular Datacenter (MDC) to be used as a mobile command center, or humanitarian assistance, or military missions. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast President Ouattara pledges big investment if re-elected

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara will launch a 62 trillion CFA francs 112 billion investment plan over five years in the West African nation if re-elected on Oct. 31, a senior aide told business leaders on Tuesday. The plan, from 202...

Israel uncovers tunnel from Gaza, military says holds Hamas responsible

Israel discovered a new cross-border tunnel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday that its military said extended dozens of metres underground and into southern Israel.The military said its engineers discovered the tunnel using underground sensors...

Putin, Macron want Armenia, Azerbaijan to relaunch talks -statements

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone call, their offices said in statements on Tuesday.The two leaders, who co-chair with the United States the so...

5th joint working group meeting on coal between India, Indonesia on Nov 5

India will host 5th Joint Working Group JWG on coal with Indonesia and the meeting will be on November 5 through video conference. The meeting will be co-chaired from the Indian side by Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020