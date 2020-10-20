Microsoft creates portable data center in a box

Tech giant Microsoft has created a portable data center for bringing cloud computing to environments that are remote.

According to The Verge, the modular data center is a big box of servers, designed for places where it's difficult to supply reliable cloud connectivity.

For the project, the tech copany is partnering with satellite operators for getting a better connectivity, allowing the Azure Modular Datacenter (MDC) to be used as a mobile command center, or humanitarian assistance, or military missions. (ANI)