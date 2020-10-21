Left Menu
Amazfit Pop with 60 sports modes, 9-day battery life launched

Updated: 21-10-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:25 IST
Amazfit Pop with 60 sports modes, 9-day battery life launched

Huami has launched the Amazfit Bip U smartwatch as Amazfit Pop in China. The watch comes with a color display, multiple sports modes, a SpO2 sensor and a 9-day battery life.

The Amazfit Pop is available for pre-order at an introductory price of CNY299 (approx. Rs 3,300) and thereafter the price will shoot up to CNY349 (approx. Rs 3,900). The watch has three color variants- Black, Green and Pink and will be released on November 1 in China.

To recall, the Amazfit Bip U was launched in India last week at a price tag of Rs 3,499.

Features

The Amazfit Pop comes with a 1.43-inch color TFT display with 320 x 302-pixels resolution and 50 watch faces (4 built-in and others in the Zepp App) to choose from. The watch features a 2.5D glass with an anti-fingerprint coating and a polycarbonate body with a silicon rubber strap.

Under the hood, the watch is equipped with a 225mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 9 days on a single charge and takes about 2 hours to fully charge.

The Amazfit Pop is equipped with BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor for 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level measurement and PAI Health Assessment System that provides users a better understanding of their physical condition. It supports sleep quality monitoring, stress monitoring with breathing training, Menstrual cycle tracker with alerts and more than 60 sports modes including stretching, Roller skating, Belly dance, Sailing, Table Tennis, Badminton, Yoga, Jumping Rope, Martial Arts, Zumba, Treadmill, among others.

The smartwatch can perform other functions such as controlling smartphone music and camera control, show notifications for incoming calls and messages, showing weather forecasts, and setting alarms, among others.

