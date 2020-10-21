Red Hat Forum Asia Pacific 2020 Presents New Perspectives for Businesses to Lead with Open Hybrid Cloud

The two-day event will host technology experts, visionary thought leaders like Simon Sinek and customers on a virtual platform MUMBAI, India, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that market leaders, innovators and Red Hat partners will be convening virtually for Red Hat Forum Asia Pacific 2020, one of the premier open source technology events in Asia Pacific, on Oct. 21 - 22, 2020. The two-day virtual event will kick off with a keynote from Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen , Senior Vice President and General Manager of Red Hat Asia Pacific, on how open source and open hybrid cloud can help organizations build an innovative future, as exemplified by the winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2020. Following, best-selling author Simon Sinek will join van Leeuwen for a conversation on how leaders can apply the essential rules of nurturing an infinite mindset to stay ahead of the competition and build their resilience to thrive in an ever-changing world.

With the recent shift in consumer needs sparked by the pandemic and global events, more businesses in Asia Pacific are accelerating their digital transformation efforts. A November 2019 study sponsored by Red Hat[1] found that 95% of APAC executives surveyed said digital transformation has gained importance and perceived it as a strategy for both survival and growth. With the theme of 'From Here, Anywhere', that continues the discussion that started at Red Hat Summit in April, Red Hat Forum Asia Pacific 2020 aims to showcase the opportunities and solutions that open source technologies present, and how organizations can deploy them to not only achieve short-term goals, but also prepare their businesses for potential challenges in the future.

Other notable speakers at the event include: Michael Araneta, Associate Vice President, Head of Advisory & Research, IDC Financial Insights; Nicholas Chen, Cloud Native Technical Specialist, Global Black Belt, Microsoft; Ryan Niksch, Senior Partner Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services; Dr. Prashant Pradhan, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, IBM Asia Pacific; and Stuart Bernstein, distinguished technologist, World Wide Product and Engineering Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Red Hat Forum Asia-Pacific is a platform for both customers and partners to take a deeper dive into trends and developments in open source, how to best apply open source in their transformation strategies, share success stories and network directly with Red Hat and its ecosystem of technology partners.

Other event highlights: • Keynote and breakout sessions spread across three IT tracks -- hybrid cloud infrastructure, automation and management, and cloud-native development -- and with a special focus on the financial services and telecommunications industries • Success stories from customers who have successfully utilized open source solutions to drive their digital transformation strategies by innovating and modernizing their IT infrastructure: 3 Hong Kong, Bharti Airtel, IAG, Lotte Card, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India and Viva Energy. • Showcase of Red Hat Innovation Award APAC 2020 winners • Live Ask the Red Hat expert sessions • Live demos that allow attendees to explore Red Hat's open hybrid cloud solutions Supporting Quote Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, ‎senior vice president and general manager, APAC, Red Hat: "This year has been challenging for the industry at large, but it is heartening to see Asia Pacific organizations stepping up to adapt and transform their business with open source and open culture. In times of change, open source allows faster experimentation and helps enhance business agility. We're excited to present Red Hat Forum Asia Pacific 2020 in a virtual format to share stories of innovation, transformation and resilience to a wider audience. We hope to inspire and encourage businesses to take bigger strides in their strategies, to adapt to the new realities and rise above the challenges that lie ahead." Additional Resources • Read more Red Hat customer success stories • Learn more about the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2020 • Learn more about Red Hat Forum Asia Pacific Virtual Experience Connect with Red Hat • Learn more about Red Hat • Get more news in the Red Hat newsroom • Read the Red Hat blog • Follow Red Hat on Twitter • Join Red Hat on Facebook • Watch Red Hat videos on YouTube • Follow Red Hat on LinkedIn [1] Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Briefing Paper for Red Hat, "Understanding APAC's Success in Digital Transformation", July 2020 https://www.redhat.com/en/resources/APAC-digital-transformation-HBR-analyst-report About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company or its parent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat, and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. PWR PWR