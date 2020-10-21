Left Menu
Automobili Pininfarina partners with EV charging network ChargePoint for pure-electric car Battista

The wall box design is inspired by the Battista, and is constructed using recycled and organic materials. The collaboration with ChargePoint will provide Battista customers with five years of unlimited public charging at no extra cost to ensure they are fully supported, Automobili Pininfarina said in a release.

21-10-2020
Luxury electric vehicles brand Automobili Pininfarina on Wednesday said it has partnered with the world's largest EV charging network ChargePoint for its pure-electric supercar Battista. Automobili Pininfarina, which is part of the Mahindra Group, also announced the Residenza home charger, a bespoke wall box designed by Pininfarina SpA. The wall box design is inspired by the Battista, and is constructed using recycled and organic materials.

The collaboration with ChargePoint will provide Battista customers with five years of unlimited public charging at no extra cost to ensure they are fully supported, Automobili Pininfarina said in a release.

He added that for that reason, the company has ensured there is a comprehensive number of public charging points available to them, made possible through collaboration with ChargePoint. "At the same time, a large proportion of the Battista's charging will be done at home and our exclusive wall box design provides owners with a bespoke solution, finished to their exact taste," he said.

A bespoke wall box designed by Pininfarina SpA and a new public charging partnership will ensure owners of the Battista that they are able to enjoy effortless charging at home and on the move, the company said. Battista owners will have access to most of ChargePoint's network of about 1,15,000 places to charge across North America and Europe as well as more than 1,33,000 charging spots through roaming integrations with other charging network providers, said the release.

Using a 180-kilowatt DC charging system, owners will be able to charge their Battista from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes, it added. The exclusive Residenza home charger will be available to Battista customers and brings an added element of personalisation to the ownership experience, said the release.

It added that the Residenza will be capable of fully charging the Battista's 120-kWh Li-ion battery pack in six hours.

