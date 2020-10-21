Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio unveils new, upgraded `JioPages'; Made-in-India mobile browser supports 8 Indian languages

Other features are choice of personalised theme (including an option to switch to 'dark mode' for an eye-friendly viewing experience at night), and personalised content, with content-feed, customised to suit the user's preference in terms of language, topic and region. An `Informative Card' captures key numbers, trends, symbols or headlines of a given topic, say, stock market trends, commodity prices or cricket score, and displays them as compact clickable banners on the screen, the source pointed out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:25 IST
Jio unveils new, upgraded `JioPages'; Made-in-India mobile browser supports 8 Indian languages

Reliance Jio has launched new, revamped `JioPages', its Made-in-India mobile browser that is available in eight Indian languages and promises enhanced browsing experience while focusing on data privacy. The new version of the browser made its debut on Google Playstore on Tuesday.

JioPages is built on the Chromium Blink engine, and provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection, company sources told PTI. A Jio spokesperson confirmed the launch but did not offer details.

Sources, meanwhile, said the previous version had seen over 14 million downloads and all those users would be upgraded to the latest version in a phased manner. Conceptualised and designed entirely in India, JioPages supports eight Indian languages - Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali, besides English.

Users will have the choice of customising the content feed according to their preferred state. On selecting a state, the local popular sites start appearing on the screen, the source added.

Amid concerns on web security and data protection, the browser focuses on data-privacy and offers users full control of their information, the source said. The key features include a personalised home screen, where users have the option of setting any of the leading search engines such as Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo and others as the default search engine. For quick and easy access, the user can also pin the links of their favourite websites on the home screen. Other features are choice of personalised theme (including an option to switch to 'dark mode' for an eye-friendly viewing experience at night), and personalised content, with content-feed, customised to suit the user's preference in terms of language, topic and region.

An `Informative Card' captures key numbers, trends, symbols or headlines of a given topic, say, stock market trends, commodity prices or cricket score, and displays them as compact clickable banners on the screen, the source pointed out. Besides this, on JioPages, users have the option of setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code to the `incognito mode'.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAI plans to develop 100 airports, waterdromes, heliports under UDAN by 2024

Airports Authority of India AAI plans to develop at least 100 airports, waterdromes and heliports by 2024 under the regional air connectivity scheme, according to an official release. The fourth anniversary of the scheme, also known as UDAN...

E-tailing to become USD 200-bn opportunity by 2025: Report

Online spending, which has got a boost during the pandemic, is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 35 per cent to USD 200 billion in the next five years, and a lot of this growth will come from direct-to-consumer brands, according to...

NIA team interrogates a student, not for terror link : police

A NIA team team Wednesday interrogated a student after picking him up from a place under Khandagiri police station area here but not for any terror link, police said. The student was questioned for about five hours at Khandagiri police stat...

Cabinet nod to MoU with Nigeria on cooperation in exploration of outer space

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU signed between India and Nigeria on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes. The MoU has been signed between Indian Space ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020