U.S. intelligence agencies say Iran, Russia have tried to interfere in 2020 election

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. "We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia," Ratcliffe said during a hastily arranged news conference. "We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage president Trump." Ratcliffe was referring to emails sent Wedensday and designed to look like they came from the pro-Trump Proud Boys group, according to government sources.

U.S. intelligence agencies previously warned that Iran might interfere to hurt Trump and that Russia was trying to help him in the election. Outside experts said that if Ratcliffe was correct, Iran would be trying to make Trump look bad by calling attention to support and threats by the sometimes violent group.

The emails are under investigation, and one intelligence source said it was still unclear who was behind them. Some of those emails also contained a video, debunked by experts, that purported to show how fake ballots could be submitted. Ratcliffe said that claim was false.

Most voter registration information is public.