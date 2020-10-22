Left Menu
Development News Edition

GrabOn Brings Cricket Fantasy League in Association with MediBuddy, TataCliq, and RedFM

The 6th edition of the game embarks lots of fun and winnings for the players as the company declared to give away prizes worth Rs. Users simply need to create a free account on GrabOn's CFL page where they can choose from a variety of fun-filled games and start playing in seconds.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:59 IST
GrabOn Brings Cricket Fantasy League in Association with MediBuddy, TataCliq, and RedFM
Representative image

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) While we still celebrate IPL taking place this year, GrabOn is set to excite us more with its homemade Cricket Fantasy League (CFL) - 2020. The 6th edition of the game embarks lots of fun and winnings for the players as the company declared to give away prizes worth Rs. (a whopping) 25 lakhs throughout the season. "The game has evolved a lot since it started in 2015 and that is because of the love and support that the Cricket lovers all over the country have shown to us," says Ashok, CEO GrabOn.

Cricket Fantasy League is a series of games that are meant to be rewarding while giving you your dose of happiness. Users simply need to create a free account on GrabOn's CFL page where they can choose from a variety of fun-filled games and start playing in seconds. There are 3 games to play: • Click Cricket sponsored by SBOTOP • Cricket Quiz sponsored by FreshToHome • Match predictor Each game gets more points to the player. Players can win gifts like smartphones, wireless speakers, health hampers, beauty products, exclusive offers, and also a free trip to Dubai. The amazing prizes are from brands like Akbar Travels, Lenskart, Wow Skin Science, MesnXP, Corseca, and many more. There's a lot more to earn too. You will find more details on the official GrabOn page here.

CFL is a hot topic in Tier-1 cities like Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, which also gathered a lot of audience in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities over the past seasons. The ease of playing CFL games and availability of internet to people far and wide are the main reasons why CFL is so popular in these areas, said a company representative. Here are some points to remember while playing the games: • Do include your email address while you sign up - the winners are contacted through email • Everyone gets a chance to win • Winnings multiply by referring friends and family to the game In a statement, a Growth executive from GrabOn said that brands that collaborate with GrabOn for CFL get exposure to millions of users across the country, which is really a win-win situation for all.

CFL 2020 started on 19th September and continues till 9th November. We highly recommend you to login to the platform to claim your exclusive prize before it's over! Image: GrabOn - Cricket Fantasy

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi government set to launch large scale campaign to reduce pollution from October 26

Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighted his partys efforts to reduce air pollution in Delhi after inaugurating the Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign as part of Delhi governments Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh War Against Pollution initiative ...

Malaysia's AirAsia secures loan, capital raising progressing - executive

Malaysias budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd has secured a loan as part of its ongoing capital raising plans, an executive said on Thursday. Riad Asmat, CEO of the groups Malaysian unit, AirAsia Bhd, said a loan has been approved and disburse...

Bihar deputy CM tests positive for COVID-19

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, while also asserting that his parameters were fine and he was looking forward to hitting the campaign trai...

EXPLAINER-Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early U.S. election wins

Imagine that the polls have closed in Florida, counties are beginning to report early vote counts, and it looks like former Vice President Joe Biden is way ahead. An hour later, Pennsylvania counties begin to report and it seems to be a sla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020