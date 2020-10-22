Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Pro+ specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

Huawei is all set to launch the Mate 40 series globally today at an online event at 14:00 CEST (5.30 pm IST). The Huawei Mate 40 Series includes three models, namely, the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+.

Ahead of the official unveiling, detailed specifications of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ have surfaced online. The fresh leak comes courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.76-inch FHD+ display with 2,772 x 1,344 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It will come with IP68 water and dust-resistant rating.

Under the hood, the device will be equipped with the Huawei Kirin 9000 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone will be fuelled by a 4,400mAh battery with 66W Huawei SuperCharge fast-charging that fully charges the phone in 47 minutes while also supporting 50W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Talking about the cameras, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ will house a 50MP SuperSensing wide camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 20MP lens with f/2.4 aperture, a 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS and an 8MP SuperZoom camera with 10x Optical zoom and up to 100X Digital zoom. On the front, it is said to have a 13MP SuperSensing camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro was also spotted on the Amazon Germany website, revealing the price and availability details of the upcoming phone. As per the listing (now removed), the Mate 40 Pro will be priced at EUR1,199 for the 8GB+256GB storage model and will be released on November 9.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will come with a 6.76-inch OLED display, a 13MP selfie camera and a 50MP UltraVision camera at the back. The device will pack a 4400 mAh battery with 66W Huawei SuperCharge and 50W wireless SuperCharge. It will run EMUI 11 based on Android 10 without Google Play.