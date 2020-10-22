Left Menu
LG WING with dual rotating display set to launch in India on Oct 28

LG WING comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED FullVision main display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. When the main display is rotated 90 degrees in the clockwise direction, a 3.9-inch secondary screen with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio appears, giving the device a unique T-shaped form factor.

LG is gearing up to launch its unique smartphone featuring a dual rotating screen, the LG Wing, in India. The company has released a video teaser and sent out media invites for an Oct 28 event suggesting the phone's launch in India on October 28.

The launch event will kick off at 11:30 AM IST on October 28.

To recall, the LG WING was made its global debut in September 2020 and is the first device to be developed under LG's Explorer Project that focuses on delivering distinctive yet unexplored smartphone usability experiences to users.

LG WING: Specifications and features

LG WING comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED FullVision main display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. When the main display is rotated 90 degrees in the clockwise direction, a 3.9-inch secondary screen with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio appears, giving the device a unique T-shaped form factor.

In Swivel Mode or simply when the main display is in the landscape mode, a single application can be expanded to both screens or two applications can be displayed simultaneously, one on each display. LG claims that the phones' hinge mechanism is perfectly reliable even after 200,000 swivels.

Under the hood, LG WING is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform with an integrated 5G Modem-RF system. The processor is coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. In India, the company is expected to launch the 4G variant of the phone, given the lack of 5G networks in the country.

LG WING features a triple camera setup including a 64MP main lens with OIS, a 12MP Ultra Wide Bog Pixel lens with 120-degree FOV and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with 117-degree FOV. On the front, the phone comes with a 32MP pop-up camera and one of its rear cameras can be utilized simultaneously to enable dual recording in Swivel Mode.

The phone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ technology and Wireless Charging.

