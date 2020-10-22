Delhi minister launches software for revision of electoral rolls for Gurdwara polls

Delhi Gurdwara Elections Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday launched a software for revision of electoral rolls for elections to management committee of the Sikh shrines in the city. He said online submission of forms for enrolment and revision in the voters list will help in adhering to social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The online and offline work of revision of electoral rolls of Gurdwara wards by the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections has begun and the last date of submission of forms is November 20. The claims and objections in Form Number 4 and 6 will be received online for addition and corrections. The Directorate of Gurdwara Elections is also in the process of revision of Photo Electoral Rolls of all the 46 Gurdwara wards, Gautam said.

The electoral roll for the Gurdwara elections was last revised in the year 2016. The software developed by De-GS, a company of Information and Technology department of the Delhi government, will be instrumental in the preparation of the electoral rolls through the portal gurudwaraelections.delhi.gov.in, the minister said.

The software applications will facilitate a large number of Sikh citizens to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls through the online portal, he said. “The eligible voters will require to register at the portal of Gurdwara Elections through their mobile number, which will be verified through an OTP. The user will feed the OTP on the portal and get the confirmation of successful registration,” a statement by the Delhi government said.

The registered applicants can fill Form No 4 for inclusion of name in the electoral roll and Form No 6 for correction of particulars and addition of photograph. The applicant will also need to upload the necessary documents, as required in the respective forms, as proof of their age, address and such others, it said.

After filling the form and uploading the documents, a unique reference number will be generated on the portal and a text message received by the applicant. Through this unique reference number, the applicants can track the status of their application, the statement added. The last Delhi Gurdwara elections were held in February, 2017. The next elections are likely to be held in March 2021.

