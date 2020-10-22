Left Menu
EU imposes sanctions on head of Russian military intelligence

The EU measures also target Dmitry Badin, accused of being the hacker who orchestrated the attack, as well as the so-called 85th Main Centre, or Centre 85, which was the unit inside the GRU used to carry it out.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:49 IST
EU imposes sanctions on head of Russian military intelligence
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union imposed sanctions on the head of Russia's military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov, and one other official on Thursday and said they were responsible for a computer hacking attack on Germany's parliament in 2015. Russia in May denied the accusations as a "hackneyed story" and said the EU lacked evidence.

The EU, in its Official Journal, said it placed sanctions on Kostyukov, head of military intelligence agency (GRU) over the attack that obtained emails from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's constituency office. The EU measures also target Dmitry Badin, accused of being the hacker who orchestrated the attack, as well as the so-called 85th Main Centre, or Centre 85, which was the unit inside the GRU used to carry it out. It is also known as the GRU Special Services division (GTsSS).

