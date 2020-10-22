Left Menu
Facebook's Oversight Board open but unlikely to play role before U.S. election

The long-delayed oversight board, created in response to criticism of Facebook's handling of problematic content, is open for cases from users who have exhausted the company's appeals process and from Facebook itself. But Brent Harris, Facebook's director of governance and global affairs, told reporters on a call the company would not submit a case for expedited review before the Nov. 3 election.

22-10-2020
Facebook Inc's independent oversight board, which can overrule internal decisions on whether content should be removed, started accepting cases for review on Thursday, though the company has said cases related to the U.S. election are likely to be excluded. The long-delayed oversight board, created in response to criticism of Facebook's handling of problematic content, is open for cases from users who have exhausted the company's appeals process and from Facebook itself.

But Brent Harris, Facebook's director of governance and global affairs, told reporters on a call the company would not submit a case for expedited review before the Nov. 3 election. Global users can submit appeals through the board's website in the 15 days after Facebook contacts them about its final content decision. The board, whose first members were announced in May, said it may take some weeks for all users to have this option.

The board, which will only be able to review a small slice of cases, said it would share details on its first cases in the coming weeks and open a public comment process. A maximum of 90 days is given to the board to reach case decisions and for Facebook to act on them. The Oversight Board, which has been criticized for the limited types of content it can rule on, aims to be able to hear cases about content left up on Facebook and Instagram starting in early 2021, the board's director of administration Thomas Hughes said.

Facebook, which can refer cases on whether content should remain up or come down and on a wider range of issues like ads or Facebook groups, can also ask for policy recommendations.

