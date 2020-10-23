Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Lenovo has announced the launch of Legion Slim 7, its latest gaming laptop featuring the powerful AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors and Dolby Atmos Speaker System.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is also the world's lightest 15-inch gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX and will be available starting in October. The 15-inch laptop is priced starting at USD1,369.99 (approx. Rs 1,00,000) and will be offered in a single Slate Grey color.

Design and display

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 sports a finely crafted chassis made from aerospace-grade aluminum, making the device extremely light and thin. The device comes with a 15.6-inch display with various visual options to choose from-

15.6" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS (60 Hz /100% Adobe RGB / VESA DisplayHDR 400Certified / Dolby Vision Supported / 500 nits)

15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (144 Hz /Up to 3 ms with OD Response Time / 100% sRGB /Dolby Vision Supported / 300 nits)

15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (60 Hz /100% sRGB / Dolby Vision Supported / 300 nits)

The device comes with a white backlit TrueStrike keyboard and a built-in 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter. The fingerprint reader is integrated with the power button.

Performance

Under the hood, Legion Slim 7 laptop features up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor featuring up to 8 ultra-responsive cores, along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with Max-Q Design, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD of storage.

The laptop is fuelled by a 71WHr battery that offers up to 9.6 hours of life and supports Rapid Charge Pro. The device also features Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 technology to power the device through a heavy-duty workload.

The Legion Slim 7 boots Windows 10 Pro operating system.

Audio and Connectivity

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is equipped with a 2 x 2W Dolby Atmos Speaker System with Sound Radar by Dolby. Connectivity options onboard the device include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth v5.1, 2 x USB Type-C (DisplayPort,USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1 x 4-in-1 SD Card Reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2.