Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Under the hood, Legion Slim 7 laptop features up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor featuring up to 8 ultra-responsive cores, along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with Max-Q Design, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD of storage.

Updated: 23-10-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 09:15 IST
Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors
Image Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has announced the launch of Legion Slim 7, its latest gaming laptop featuring the powerful AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors and Dolby Atmos Speaker System.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is also the world's lightest 15-inch gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX and will be available starting in October. The 15-inch laptop is priced starting at USD1,369.99 (approx. Rs 1,00,000) and will be offered in a single Slate Grey color.

Design and display

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 sports a finely crafted chassis made from aerospace-grade aluminum, making the device extremely light and thin. The device comes with a 15.6-inch display with various visual options to choose from-

  • 15.6" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS (60 Hz /100% Adobe RGB / VESA DisplayHDR 400Certified / Dolby Vision Supported / 500 nits)
  • 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (144 Hz /Up to 3 ms with OD Response Time / 100% sRGB /Dolby Vision Supported / 300 nits)
  • 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (60 Hz /100% sRGB / Dolby Vision Supported / 300 nits)

Image Credit: Lenovo

The device comes with a white backlit TrueStrike keyboard and a built-in 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter. The fingerprint reader is integrated with the power button.

Performance

Under the hood, Legion Slim 7 laptop features up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor featuring up to 8 ultra-responsive cores, along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with Max-Q Design, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD of storage.

The laptop is fuelled by a 71WHr battery that offers up to 9.6 hours of life and supports Rapid Charge Pro. The device also features Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 technology to power the device through a heavy-duty workload.

The Legion Slim 7 boots Windows 10 Pro operating system.

Audio and Connectivity

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is equipped with a 2 x 2W Dolby Atmos Speaker System with Sound Radar by Dolby. Connectivity options onboard the device include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth v5.1, 2 x USB Type-C (DisplayPort,USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1 x 4-in-1 SD Card Reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2.

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

