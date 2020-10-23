Left Menu
Development News Edition

MARG ERP Limited awarded Guinness World Record holder; Largest Online Business Webinar broke all world records

That was business coach Dr. Vivek Bindra's fifth Online free retail business webinar "Retail Ka Mahakumbh" organized by Marg Erp Limited & Bada Business pvt limited jointly; was attended by 87,400 distinctive contributors for 2 hrs 30 minutes, which is a brand new world record for the Largest Online Business Webinar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:13 IST
MARG ERP Limited awarded Guinness World Record holder; Largest Online Business Webinar broke all world records
Representative image

Official Amazing certified by Guinness World Record - 87000 Participated NEW DELHI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MARG ERP has added one more feather in its cap by organizing world's largest webinar on its platform, participated by 87,400 people successfully. That was business coach Dr. Vivek Bindra's fifth Online free retail business webinar "Retail Ka Mahakumbh" organized by Marg Erp Limited & Bada Business pvt limited jointly; was attended by 87,400 distinctive contributors for 2 hrs 30 minutes, which is a brand new world record for the Largest Online Business Webinar. "That was really a huge moment for us. The number is actually big, but we always knew it's going to be bigger after all it was Dr Vivek Bindra's webinar. Therefore, we were ready to handle huge crowd, even bigger than this. We can even manage over 1 lakh participants. Hope in future, this will happen," beams Thakur Anup Singh, the proud Chairman of MARG ERP.

MARG ERP and Bada Business pvt Ltd may organize such webinars in future also. Both companies serve and help SMEs and MSMEs to grow big in different ways. About MARG MARG is India's leading ERP provider with over million users. MARG ERP is a leading software application provider in GST and has been a key player in helping businesses transition smoothly into GST. Marg has always believed in adding value and sustainability to the ever changing business environment and is a key player in serving both the SMEs and MSMEs.

About Bada Business Bada Business pvt Ltd supplies Extensive Knowledge of the Different Business Strategies and 25 Business Strategy Frameworks, which can Help Indian SME's to Do Big Business or Become Bada Business. Bada Business is a One Stop Solution for all of your Business Problems within the discipline of HR, Marketing, Sales, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources (HR), Legal, Leadership, Retail, Execution, Digital Marketing, and Strategy, and many others. Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318175/MARG_Erp_Guinness_World_Record_Certificate.jpg Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198969/Marg_ERP_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge urges US to help find parents deported without kids

A federal judge on Thursday urged the Trump administration to do more to help court-appointed researchers find hundreds of parents who were separated from their children after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border beginning in 2017. A court f...

Israel strikes Gaza after Palestinian militants fire rockets

The Israeli military said Friday it launched overnight airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired two rockets, with no reports of casualties or major damage on either side. The military said fighter jets and other aircra...

India working on relief, return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia: Jaishankar

India is working on relief and return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia and the High Commission in Nairobi has taken up their predicament with Somalian authorities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Thirty-three Indian lab...

BDO dies of COVID-19 in Bengal, Mamata mourns his demise

An official of the West Bengal government succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, state health department sources said. Wangdi Gyalpo Bhutia, who was posted as Sitalkuchi block development officer BDO in Cooch Behar, lost his battle against the di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020