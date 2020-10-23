MARG ERP Limited awarded Guinness World Record holder; Largest Online Business Webinar broke all world records

Official Amazing certified by Guinness World Record - 87000 Participated NEW DELHI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MARG ERP has added one more feather in its cap by organizing world's largest webinar on its platform, participated by 87,400 people successfully. That was business coach Dr. Vivek Bindra's fifth Online free retail business webinar "Retail Ka Mahakumbh" organized by Marg Erp Limited & Bada Business pvt limited jointly; was attended by 87,400 distinctive contributors for 2 hrs 30 minutes, which is a brand new world record for the Largest Online Business Webinar. "That was really a huge moment for us. The number is actually big, but we always knew it's going to be bigger after all it was Dr Vivek Bindra's webinar. Therefore, we were ready to handle huge crowd, even bigger than this. We can even manage over 1 lakh participants. Hope in future, this will happen," beams Thakur Anup Singh, the proud Chairman of MARG ERP.

MARG ERP and Bada Business pvt Ltd may organize such webinars in future also. Both companies serve and help SMEs and MSMEs to grow big in different ways. About MARG MARG is India's leading ERP provider with over million users. MARG ERP is a leading software application provider in GST and has been a key player in helping businesses transition smoothly into GST. Marg has always believed in adding value and sustainability to the ever changing business environment and is a key player in serving both the SMEs and MSMEs.

About Bada Business Bada Business pvt Ltd supplies Extensive Knowledge of the Different Business Strategies and 25 Business Strategy Frameworks, which can Help Indian SME's to Do Big Business or Become Bada Business. Bada Business is a One Stop Solution for all of your Business Problems within the discipline of HR, Marketing, Sales, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources (HR), Legal, Leadership, Retail, Execution, Digital Marketing, and Strategy, and many others. Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318175/MARG_Erp_Guinness_World_Record_Certificate.jpg Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198969/Marg_ERP_Logo.jpg PWR PWR