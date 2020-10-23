Left Menu
Micromax to launch 'In' series smartphones in India on November 3

One of the smartphones, the Micromax IN 1A, was spotted on Geekbench and the listing reveals that the device will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC which will be paired with up to 4GB RAM. The device is tipped to run on Android 10 and will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery.

Updated: 23-10-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:43 IST
Micromax is gearing up to launch the 'In' series smartphones in India on November 3, the company confirmed in a short video titled "Aao Karein Cheeni Kum".

"Gone are the days of sugar-coating everything. It's time we add some masala to your life, Join as we give you a bonafide choice on 3rd November 2020,12 Noon," the company said in the video confirming the launch date of the In series.

Last week, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma announced that the company is ready to make a comeback in the world's second-largest smartphone market with the new 'In' series smartphones.

As per the latest leaks, Micromax will launch two smartphones and both will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and MediaTek chipsets. Both smartphones will focus on the budget segment and are tipped to be priced under Rs 10,000.

One of the smartphones to be launched under the series, the Micromax IN 1A, was spotted on Geekbench and the listing reveals that the device will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC which will be paired with up to 4GB RAM. The device is tipped to run on Android 10 and will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Micromax IN 1A is tipped to be offered in two memory configurations- 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB. The 2GB model is said to feature a 13MP + 2MP dual-camera setup at the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. On the other hand, the 3GB memory variant will come with a 13MP + 5MP + 2MP triple camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera.

The other smartphone in the In series is said to adopt MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

