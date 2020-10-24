Russia's Sberbank to host 2020 AI contest in Dec; expects large-scale Indian participation

Russia's largest lender Sberbank will hold its next Artificial Intelligence Journey, an annual global conference of AI and data science, in December and expects large-scale Indian participation including for an online AI contest for students and others. The event, which was previously scheduled for November, will now be held from December 3-5, 2020, Sberbank said in a statement.

Officials said the bank is expecting large-scale participation from India for the contest as well as for the conference. The bank has billed AI Journey as the largest platform about artificial intelligence and its application in Russia and abroad and the event is being organised in cooperation with leading Russian and foreign technology companies.

In 2019, AI Journey was held offline and attracted more than 150 leading industry experts as speakers. This year, about 200 leading Russian and international experts are expected as speakers. Sberbank said the 2020 event will consist of an online AI contest -- AI Journey Junior, an online conference for middle and high school students who are interested in AI and DS; and a three-day online conference on solutions in machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, neuromorphic and heterogeneous computing, to name a few.

AI online contest winners will split the prize pool of RUB 6.8 million (about Rs 66 lakh). The first prize for adults and schoolchildren is RUB one million (about Rs 10 lakh). Creators of the best solutions will be awarded during the Artificial Intelligence Journey conference (AI Journey). The 179-year-old bank, which commands a market valuation of USD 67 billion and is majority-owned by the Russian government, is present in 17 other countries, including in India through branches, subsidiary banks and representative offices.

Recently, it announced a major makeover to transform itself into a technology giant with the launch of a host of products and services in the digital space which will be first rolled out in its home market and taken abroad later, including to India..