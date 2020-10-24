Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's Sberbank to host 2020 AI contest in Dec; expects large-scale Indian participation

The bank has billed AI Journey as the largest platform about artificial intelligence and its application in Russia and abroad and the event is being organised in cooperation with leading Russian and foreign technology companies. In 2019, AI Journey was held offline and attracted more than 150 leading industry experts as speakers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 16:42 IST
Russia's Sberbank to host 2020 AI contest in Dec; expects large-scale Indian participation
Representative image

Russia's largest lender Sberbank will hold its next Artificial Intelligence Journey, an annual global conference of AI and data science, in December and expects large-scale Indian participation including for an online AI contest for students and others. The event, which was previously scheduled for November, will now be held from December 3-5, 2020, Sberbank said in a statement.

Officials said the bank is expecting large-scale participation from India for the contest as well as for the conference. The bank has billed AI Journey as the largest platform about artificial intelligence and its application in Russia and abroad and the event is being organised in cooperation with leading Russian and foreign technology companies.

In 2019, AI Journey was held offline and attracted more than 150 leading industry experts as speakers. This year, about 200 leading Russian and international experts are expected as speakers. Sberbank said the 2020 event will consist of an online AI contest -- AI Journey Junior, an online conference for middle and high school students who are interested in AI and DS; and a three-day online conference on solutions in machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, neuromorphic and heterogeneous computing, to name a few.

AI online contest winners will split the prize pool of RUB 6.8 million (about Rs 66 lakh). The first prize for adults and schoolchildren is RUB one million (about Rs 10 lakh). Creators of the best solutions will be awarded during the Artificial Intelligence Journey conference (AI Journey). The 179-year-old bank, which commands a market valuation of USD 67 billion and is majority-owned by the Russian government, is present in 17 other countries, including in India through branches, subsidiary banks and representative offices.

Recently, it announced a major makeover to transform itself into a technology giant with the launch of a host of products and services in the digital space which will be first rolled out in its home market and taken abroad later, including to India..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea's Conde wins presidency with 59.5% of vote

Guineas President Alpha Conde won the Oct. 18 election with 59.5 of the vote, according to a full preliminary tally from the election commission on Saturday.The victory, which requires confirmation by the Constitutional Court, gives a third...

Mahesh Bhatt, Amyra Dastur dismiss model Luviena Lodh's drug charges

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt And Actor Amyra Dastur Have Refuted Actor-Model Luviena Lodhs Claims That The Two Are Part Of Alleged Bollywood Drug-Nexus. In a video posted on Instagram on Friday, Lodh claimed that she is wife of Bhatts nephew Sumi...

L-G Mathur launches 100-day campaign to provide assured water supply to schools in Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Saturday launched the 100-day campaign to provide assured portable water supply to schools and anganwadi centres in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said. He also promised opening of drinking water...

Man shot dead in Bikaner, his bag carrying cash snatched

Unidentified masked men shot dead a trader in Rajasthans Bikaner district and fled away with his bag stashed with cash, police said Saturday.&#160; The incident happened late Friday night when incense stick manufacturer Giriraj Agarwal, 40,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020