Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 02:30 IST
Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

The U.S. probe that collected a sample from an asteroid earlier this week retrieved so much material that rock is wedged in the container door, allowing rocks to spill back out into space, NASA officials said on Friday. The robotic arm of the probe, OSIRIS-REx, on Tuesday night kicked up a debris cloud of rocks on Bennu, a skyscraper-sized asteroid some 200 million miles (320 million km) from Earth, and trapped the material in a collection device for the return to Earth.

