LG Q52 smartphone, LG Tone free FN7 wireless earbuds launched

LG Electronics has added a new member to the Q-series family i.e. the LG Q52. The LG Q52 carries a price tag of KRW 330,000 (approx. Rs 21, 555) and is available in two color options- silky white and silky red- in South Korea.

In addition to the new Q-series phone, the company today announced the launch of LG HBS-FN7, its most advanced true wireless earbuds yet, that come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and UVnano charging case.

Starting today, the LG Tone Free FN7 earbuds are available for purchase in South Korea and will also be available in key global markets including North America, Europe and Asia starting in the fourth quarter. The earbuds will be offered in two colors- matte black and glossy white- and are priced at KRW219,000 (approx. Rs 14, 300).

LG Q52 Specifications

The LG Q52 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with MIL-STD-810G durability certification and boasts a matte material that is resistant to fingerprints, scratches, and slips.

Under the hood, the phone has a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 2TB. The phone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

For photography, it offers a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle-lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it houses a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options onboard the LG Q52 include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds

The LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds feature ANC technology that eliminates unwanted environmental noises and Meridian Audio that delivers a completely immersive and realistic sound with a fuller and richer bass.

It comes with an innovative UVnano charging case that eliminates 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the earbuds' inner mesh while the LED lighting on the top of the case makes it easy to monitor charging level and UVnano status.

Key specs include: