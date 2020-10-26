Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG Q52 smartphone, LG Tone free FN7 wireless earbuds launched

The LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds feature ANC technology that eliminates unwanted environmental noises and Meridian Audio that delivers a completely immersive and realistic sound with a fuller and richer bass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 10:25 IST
LG Q52 smartphone, LG Tone free FN7 wireless earbuds launched
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics has added a new member to the Q-series family i.e. the LG Q52. The LG Q52 carries a price tag of KRW 330,000 (approx. Rs 21, 555) and is available in two color options- silky white and silky red- in South Korea.

In addition to the new Q-series phone, the company today announced the launch of LG HBS-FN7, its most advanced true wireless earbuds yet, that come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and UVnano charging case.

Starting today, the LG Tone Free FN7 earbuds are available for purchase in South Korea and will also be available in key global markets including North America, Europe and Asia starting in the fourth quarter. The earbuds will be offered in two colors- matte black and glossy white- and are priced at KRW219,000 (approx. Rs 14, 300).

LG Q52 Specifications

The LG Q52 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with MIL-STD-810G durability certification and boasts a matte material that is resistant to fingerprints, scratches, and slips.

Under the hood, the phone has a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 2TB. The phone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

For photography, it offers a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle-lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it houses a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options onboard the LG Q52 include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds

The LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds feature ANC technology that eliminates unwanted environmental noises and Meridian Audio that delivers a completely immersive and realistic sound with a fuller and richer bass.

It comes with an innovative UVnano charging case that eliminates 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the earbuds' inner mesh while the LED lighting on the top of the case makes it easy to monitor charging level and UVnano status.

Key specs include:

  • Battery (case): 390mAh
  • Battery (earbuds): 55mAh x 2
  • Battery life: 7 hours (ANC off), 5 hours (ANC on)
  • Earbuds + Case: 21 hours (ANC off), 15 hours (ANC on)
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • 2 Layered Dynamic speaker
  • Microphones: 2 Outer, 1 Inner
  • Google Assistant

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

USD 75 mn investment so far in four OALP bid rounds

Having committed USD 2.3 billion investment, energy firms such as Cairn Oil Gas spent USD 75 million about Rs 550 crore in oil and gas hunt in the first two years of Indias maiden open acreage licensing policy, according to the Directorate...

Third phase human trial of COVID-19 vaccine to commence in Bhubaneswar soon

The third phase of the human trial of the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, COVAXIN, will commence at a private hospital here soon, an official said. The search for a suitable vaccine for COVID-19 has almost come to the final stage, Dr E...

NCB arrests TV actress for procuring drugs in Mumbai

A 30-year-old television actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after she was allegedly caught buying drugs in Mumbai, an official said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials apprehended the actress while she was al...

Turkey extends controversial Mediterranean gas exploration

Turkey announced late Saturday that it is extending by one week a gas exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean that has caused tensions with Greece. In a fresh notice to shipping in the area, Turkey said the Oruc Reis seismic survey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020