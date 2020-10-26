SYV taps Nokia to modernize its network infrastructure

Finnish Shared Network Ltd (SYV), a joint operation by DNA Oyj and Telia Finland Oyj has selected Nokia as a supplier of 5G radio network equipment and managed services.

The deal includes the rollout of 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment and modernization of existing 2G, 3G and 4G sites across northern and eastern Finland. The deployment will begin in early 2021 and is planned to be completed by the end of 2023

The deal will see Nokia replace SYV's current RAN equipment, offer digital deployment for faster time to market, and comprehensive managed services over the course of the three-year rollout, Nokia said in a press release on Monday.

"Our product and service portfolio is ideal for organizations aiming to capitalize on the latest technology trends. We look forward to working closely with SYV to help them bring DNA's and Telia's end customers the best 5G coverage and services across northern and eastern parts of Finland," said Tommi Uitto, President, Mobile Networks, Nokia.

Driven by 5G deployment, the overhaul will enable SYV to future-proof its network infrastructure for the next generation of digital services, whilst improving the current 2G, 3G and 4G capabilities across the sites. Nokia will be the provider responsible for the network infrastructure upgrade, providing field maintenance, network monitoring and implementation services in over 50 percent of the country area across eastern and northern Finland.

Commenting on the collaboration, Antti Jokinen, CEO of SYV, said, "When evaluating potential long-term partners to help us modernize our network infrastructure, we chose Nokia for its expertise in the market as well as the comprehensive set of sustainable and secure solutions it offers.

"Aside from the radio and IP connectivity equipment we needed as part of our 5G network deployment, Nokia's wide range of managed services and impeccable global reputation meant it stood out as a reliable vendor to help us future proof our infrastructure investment. We look forward to cooperating with the Nokia team to provide 5G-enabled services in the very near future in an efficient manner."

The network modernization will enable SYV to provide advanced 5G services and optimize the cost of operations whilst improving existing service and network performance.