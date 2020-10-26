Left Menu
Development News Edition

SYV taps Nokia to modernize its network infrastructure

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 16:04 IST
SYV taps Nokia to modernize its network infrastructure
Image Credit: Pixabay

Finnish Shared Network Ltd (SYV), a joint operation by DNA Oyj and Telia Finland Oyj has selected Nokia as a supplier of 5G radio network equipment and managed services.

The deal includes the rollout of 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment and modernization of existing 2G, 3G and 4G sites across northern and eastern Finland. The deployment will begin in early 2021 and is planned to be completed by the end of 2023

The deal will see Nokia replace SYV's current RAN equipment, offer digital deployment for faster time to market, and comprehensive managed services over the course of the three-year rollout, Nokia said in a press release on Monday.

"Our product and service portfolio is ideal for organizations aiming to capitalize on the latest technology trends. We look forward to working closely with SYV to help them bring DNA's and Telia's end customers the best 5G coverage and services across northern and eastern parts of Finland," said Tommi Uitto, President, Mobile Networks, Nokia.

Driven by 5G deployment, the overhaul will enable SYV to future-proof its network infrastructure for the next generation of digital services, whilst improving the current 2G, 3G and 4G capabilities across the sites. Nokia will be the provider responsible for the network infrastructure upgrade, providing field maintenance, network monitoring and implementation services in over 50 percent of the country area across eastern and northern Finland.

Commenting on the collaboration, Antti Jokinen, CEO of SYV, said, "When evaluating potential long-term partners to help us modernize our network infrastructure, we chose Nokia for its expertise in the market as well as the comprehensive set of sustainable and secure solutions it offers.

"Aside from the radio and IP connectivity equipment we needed as part of our 5G network deployment, Nokia's wide range of managed services and impeccable global reputation meant it stood out as a reliable vendor to help us future proof our infrastructure investment. We look forward to cooperating with the Nokia team to provide 5G-enabled services in the very near future in an efficient manner."

The network modernization will enable SYV to provide advanced 5G services and optimize the cost of operations whilst improving existing service and network performance.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India ranks 6th most positive about teachers in 35-country survey

India ranks among the worlds top 10 countries when it comes to valuing its teaching workforce, according to a new 35-country global survey-based report. Reading Between The Lines What The World Really Thinks of Teachers, released by the UK-...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with his US counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Mark T Esper held extensive talks on Monday, covering various aspects of fast expanding defence and strategic ties, including ways to further deepen military-to-military cooperation, bet...

Pollution isn't a problem of AAP alone: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said air pollution was not a problem of just the Aam Aadmi Party or the Delhi government and everyone, irrespective of their party affiliations, should join efforts to tackle it. The minister a...

Vaccine hopes rise as Oxford jab prompts immune response among old as well as young adults

One of the worlds leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces a immune response in both young and old adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus.The vaccine, developed by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020