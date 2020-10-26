Left Menu
OnePlus launches Nord N10 5G and Nord N100: Specs and Price

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:55 IST
OnePlus on Monday launched two new smartphones, Nord N10 5G and Nord N100, under the Nord N series. Both the smartphones come with a punch-hole display, octa-core processor and fast-charging capability.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G carries a price tag of GBP329 (approx. Rs 32,800) for the only 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Midnight Ice color whereas the Nord N100 is priced at GBP179 approx. Rs 17,300) for the only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Midnight Frost color.

Both the device will be released in Europe first and thereafter in North America.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor is mounted at the back.

Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU. The processor is paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage which is expandable up to 512GB. The Nord N10 5G is fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Coming to the camera department, the phone houses a quad-camera setup including a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. Additionally, the rear camera supports 4K video shooting at 30fps, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape and other features.

On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture and EIS. The front camera also supports 1080p video at up to 60 fps and Time-lapse video shooting.

Connectivity options onboard the OnePlus Nord N10 include- 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord N100: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100 boasts a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600-pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS2.1 storage expandable up to 256GB.

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main lens with f/2.2 aperture and EIS, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP Bokeh lens. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper housed in the punch-hole.

The OnePlus Nord N100 packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. Network and connectivity options include- WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

