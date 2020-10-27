Facebook launches free-to-play cloud games in official app, web

Facebook has ventured into the cloud gaming market with the launch of several cloud-streamed games in the Facebook app and on the browser as well.

The social media giant noted that it is not spinning off a separate cloud gaming service, instead, it is launching with native mobile games that require no special hardware or controllers. All cloud-streamed games are instantly playable in the same way as other games on Facebook, be it in the Gaming tab or from News Feed.

"No special hardware or controllers needed – your hands are the controllers since we're launching with native mobile games. And you can play these games with a mouse and keyboard on a desktop. More than 380 million people play games each month on Facebook, and people will play cloud-streamed games right alongside those playing instant games in HTML5. And if we do our jobs right, you won't notice how the games are delivered," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

The free-to-play cloud games available this week (only on Android and web, not on iOS) include:

Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft

Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton

PGA TOUR Golf Shootout by Concrete Software, Inc.

Solitaire: Arthur's Tale by Qublix Games

WWE SuperCard by 2K Games

Further, in the coming weeks, the platform will add Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull. Facebook is also launching player names and gaming-themed avatars for players to represent themselves along with cloud playable ads on Android and iOS in the US.

Facebook's Gaming tab now includes updated discovery and re-engagement features to help players find new games to try.