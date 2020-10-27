Facebook launches free-to-play cloud games in official app, web

Facebook launches free-to-play cloud games in official app, webDevdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-10-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 09:10 IST
Facebook has ventured into the cloud gaming market with the launch of several cloud-streamed games in the Facebook app and on the browser as well.
The social media giant noted that it is not spinning off a separate cloud gaming service, instead, it is launching with native mobile games that require no special hardware or controllers. All cloud-streamed games are instantly playable in the same way as other games on Facebook, be it in the Gaming tab or from News Feed.
"No special hardware or controllers needed – your hands are the controllers since we're launching with native mobile games. And you can play these games with a mouse and keyboard on a desktop. More than 380 million people play games each month on Facebook, and people will play cloud-streamed games right alongside those playing instant games in HTML5. And if we do our jobs right, you won't notice how the games are delivered," Facebook wrote in a blog post.
The free-to-play cloud games available this week (only on Android and web, not on iOS) include:
- Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft
- Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton
- PGA TOUR Golf Shootout by Concrete Software, Inc.
- Solitaire: Arthur's Tale by Qublix Games
- WWE SuperCard by 2K Games
Further, in the coming weeks, the platform will add Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull. Facebook is also launching player names and gaming-themed avatars for players to represent themselves along with cloud playable ads on Android and iOS in the US.
Facebook's Gaming tab now includes updated discovery and re-engagement features to help players find new games to try.
