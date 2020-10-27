PS5 launch title 'Destruction AllStars' postponed to Feb 2021

Sony is delaying the release of 'Destruction AllStars'. Instead of launching alongside the PlayStation 5, the 'Rocket League' - like the title is now slated to come out in February 2021. According to Engadget, to make up for the delay, PlayStation Plus subscribers will have the chance to download 'Destruction AllStars' for free for a period of two months after its release.

Sony said, " 'Destruction AllStars' is a multiplayer game that's at its best when you're competing with gamers online from all around the world. We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?" If the gamers have already pre-ordered the game, Sony said that they will get a refund. The company also promised to share a new trailer that will show off more of the title's gameplay.

Engadget reported, 'Destruction AllStars' is the work of UK-based developer Lucid Games. The studio is made up of people who worked on Sony's WipEout series. (ANI)