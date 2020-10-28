Left Menu
(Update: arrives with SD460 SoC) Realme C15 featuring Snapdragon chipset to launch in India very soon

Updated: 28-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:44 IST
Realme is reportedly gearing up to launch a new budget-centric C-series smartphone in India. According to popular tipster Mukul Sharma, the upcoming phone will likely be called Realme C15s and it will be the Qualcomm variant of the Realme C15 which was initially launched with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

Another tipster who goes by the name Himanshu on Twitter said that the upcoming Qualcomm edition of the Realme C15 will likely be priced the same as C15- Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB model and Rs 10, 999 for the 4GB+64GB storage model.

To recall, the Realme C15 was launched back in August 2020 alongside the Realme C12. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD + LCD Multi-Touch Display with 1600 x 720-pixel resolution and an 88.7 percent screen ratio.

As already mentioned the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. It is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging.

The Realme C15 houses an AI Quad camera setup that includes a 13MP main lens with 4x Digital Zoom, an 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens with 119-degree field-of-view, and a pair of 2MP lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Timelapse, HDR, and Portrait Mode.

Update: The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition has been launched in India and will go on sale on October 29. The phone will be offered in Power Blue and Power Silver color options and two memory configurations- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499, respectively.

