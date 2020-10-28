Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instagram to let users live stream for up to 4 hours

Photo-sharing platform Instagram announced on Tuesday (local time) it has extended the time limit for live streams from 60 minutes to four hours. The change is global and applies to all Instagram users.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:42 IST
Instagram to let users live stream for up to 4 hours
Instagram logo. Image Credit: ANI

Photo-sharing platform Instagram announced on Tuesday (local time) it has extended the time limit for live streams from 60 minutes to four hours. The change is global and applies to all Instagram users. The reason behind the move, Instagram said, is helping creators -- yoga instructors, musicians, artists, cooks, and the like -- to do longer sessions with their audience without being interrupted every hour, reported Mashable,

However, this will only be available to accounts "in good standing," with no history of IP or policy violations, Instagram said. As per Instagram, it is also adding the option to archive live broadcasts for as long as 30 days.

"Now your live videos will be kept in your archive. Only you can see them. After your live videos end, they will be available in your archive for 30 days. You can download your live videos to your device or upload them to IGTV from your archive," said a notice that will be shown to users on launch, reported Mashable. Instagram said this new feature will launch 'soon.'

The company also said that it will be updating the 'Live Now' section on IGTV and at the end of a live stream, with the idea of providing people with more content that may interest them, both from the creators they follow, and those they don't.

Also Read: Instagram agrees curbs on paid influencers, says UK watchdog

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

BharatAgri raises funds from 021 Capital, India Quotient, others

Pune-based startup BharatAgri on Wednesday said it has raised funds from a clutch of investors, including Binny Bansal- backed 021 Capital and India Quotient. The company did not disclose the amount raised by it in this pre-series A round t...

Bihar moved from misgovernance to good governance, from darkness to light under Nitish Kumar: PM Narendra Modi at Patna rally.

Bihar moved from misgovernance to good governance, from darkness to light under Nitish Kumar PM Narendra Modi at Patna rally....

Netflix working on 'Assassin's Creed' series with Ubisoft

Netflix is collaborating with gaming company Ubisoft for a live-action series on popular video game Assassins Creed. In a statement, Netflix and Ubisoft announced that they will develop a slate of properties based on the best-selling game.T...

DRU GOLD charts ambitious expansions in India launching 14 stores in 2 months

- Services to help curb imports, ensure transparency in the gold evaluation and pricing MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Built on consumer compassion, DRU GOLD, a trusted gold recycling organization, unlocks value from Gold and J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020