Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whoop raises $100 mln, valuing the fitness tracker startup at $1.2 bln

Popular athletes like 10-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, Super Bowl MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Eli Manning, among others, also participated in the funding round, the company said in a statement http://newsfile.refinitiv.com/getnewsfile/v1/story?guid=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20201028:nPnRsG5Ga. Boston-based Whoop said it would primarily use the new funds for product and software development, global expansion and membership services.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:50 IST
Whoop raises $100 mln, valuing the fitness tracker startup at $1.2 bln
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Whoop_app)

Fitness tracker startup Whoop said on Wednesday it raised $100 million in Series E funding from investors including venture capital firm IVP and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing the company at $1.2 billion. Popular athletes like 10-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, Super Bowl MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Eli Manning, among others, also participated in the funding round, the company said in a statement http://newsfile.refinitiv.com/getnewsfile/v1/story?guid=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20201028:nPnRsG5Ga.

Boston-based Whoop said it would primarily use the new funds for product and software development, global expansion and membership services. Whoop also offers a monthly subscription for round-the-clock health monitoring through a free fitness band it provides with the membership.

The company's tracker is the fitness band of choice for a host of pro-athletes. The PGA Tour had bought 1,000 Whoop bands for players, caddies and media covering the golf tournament. Whoop founder Will Ahmed said customers were increasingly using the technology to measure their respiratory rate, which is a key statistic for understanding COVID-19.

Founded in 2012, the company said it has raised over $200 million till date.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal reports record 3,925 COVID-19 recoveries, 60 deaths

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,925 COVID-19 patients, taking the the total number of those cured to 3,17,928, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The discharge rate has now improved to 87...

UK's duchess Meghan seeks to delay court battle with newspaper

Meghan, the wife of Britains Prince Harry, has asked a London court to delay the trial of her privacy action against a British tabloid after a judge ruled the paper could amend its case to include details from a recently published biography...

Lift travel restrictions in Mumbai trains in non-peak hours: Maha to Rlys

The Maharashtra government has proposed to the railway authorities that general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours, officials said on Wednesday. The proposal will be forwarded to the Railway Board, said...

Pawar takes potshots at Maha Guv over his coffee table book

NCP president Sharad Pawar has taken potshots at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his coffee table book Jan Rajyapal, saying such a term does not exist in the Constitution and pointed to the absence of advice to Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020