Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon executives depose before par panel, quizzed about revenue & tax paid in India

Days after Amazon refused to appear before the parliamentary panel on data protection bill, its top executives in India on Wednesday deposed before the committee and were questioned about the company's revenue model and how much tax it pays in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:28 IST
Amazon executives depose before par panel, quizzed about revenue & tax paid in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Days after Amazon refused to appear before the parliamentary panel on data protection bill, its top executives in India on Wednesday deposed before the committee and were questioned about the company's revenue model and how much tax it pays in the country. The Joint Committee on Data Protection Bill, 2019 chaired by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi questioned Amazon India and Amazon Web Services representatives separately for nearly two hours each.

Amazon India was represented by its vice-presidents Chetan Krishnaswamy and Rakesh Bakshi while Amazon Web Services was represented by Head Public Policy India Yolynd Lobo, Lead Public Policy Uthara Ganesh and others. Members questioned the e-commerce major about its revenue mode, how much revenue it generates and what per cent of it Amazon reinvests in India. The panel also asked questions about how much tax it pays in India, sources in the committee said.

The committee asked Amazon to give answers to these questions in writing, signed by its top-most officials. A stringent notice was sent to Amazon by the parliament's committee on data protection bill after the company had last week said its representatives will not appear before it. In view of its non-appearance before the panel, a privilege motion was also under consideration.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 11, 2019. The bill seeks to provide for protection of personal data of individuals and establishes a Data Protection Authority for the same. The Personal Data Protection Bill was later referred to a joint select committee of both Houses of Parliament. The proposed law seeks a bar on storing and processing of personal data by entities without the explicit consent of an individual.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Suryakumar Yadav must be disappointed to not have donned blue for India, says Pollard

After registering a comprehensive five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB, Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard said that Suryakumar Yadav would be disappointed to not be selected for the Indian team. Mumbai Indians chased dow...

Mexican president slams European coronavirus lockdown measures

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday blasted European countries for adopting strict lockdowns to stem the spread of coronavirus, suggesting they smacked of authoritarianism. Germany and France were on Wednesday prepari...

Protest against SDMC proposal turns violent, 9 cops injured; 4 AAP MLAs booked

Nine policemen, including an ACP, were injured as a protest by 2,000 sanitation staffers over the SDMCs reported proposal to privatise sanitation work in Delhi turned violent on Wednesday, with police filing a case against four AAP MLAs who...

Sports News Roundup: Budding skiers hit indoor slopes; World champion Coleman to miss Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Budding skiers hit indoor slopes ahead of Chinas 2022 Winter OlympicsXia Zhiyi drove his family 40 kilometres 25 miles to an indoor ski park in Chinas eastern Shaoxing city so his 12-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020