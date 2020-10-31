Left Menu
Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

Updated: 31-10-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 13:26 IST
Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera
Micromax's new sub-brand In Mobiles is all set to launch its first smartphone series on November 3. The In series is rumored to have two smartphones- the Micromax In 1 and Micromax In 1A.

One of the upcoming Micromax In series smartphones, likely the top variant In 1A, has made its first hands-on appearance, revealing the design, color variants and rear camera setup. The exclusive first look comes courtesy of popular tech YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary, better known as Technical Guruji.

In a YouTube video featuring Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma and Technical Guruji, the duo can be seen revealing some key details about the upcoming In smartphone. While Sharma didn't reveal the exact number of phones that will be launched under the In series, he confirmed that one of the phones will have Green and White color variants.

The In smartphone is confirmed to come with a rectangular 48-megapixel quad rear camera module with an LED flash sitting on the right of it. Further, the phone is shown sporting a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

While responding to the queries of Technical Guruji, Sharma also hinted that the upcoming In series smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 and G35 processors.

Meanwhile, a teaser image shared by Micromax hints that the smartphone will come with a notch-less display. It will adopt a centrally-aligned punch-hole display.

As per the latest leaks, the Micromax In 1 and Micromax In 1A will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. While the In 1 is said to have a 13MP dual-camera setup, the In 1A will house a 48MP quad-camera array. As already mentioned, both the device will be powered by MediaTek Helio octa-core chipsets.

