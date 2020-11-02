Realme Watch S with blood oxygen monitor, 15-day battery launched in Pakistan

HIGHLIGHT 1.3-inch touchscreen

The Realme Watch S has been launched in Pakistan. The smartwatch is priced at PKR 14,999 (approx. Rs 7,000) and is available in a single Black circular dial with orange, blue and green strap color options to choose from.

The smartwatch is confirmed to launch in India too, however, the company hasn't revealed the exact launch date yet. In India, the Realme Watch S may arrive along with its Pro variant.

Realme Watch S: Specs and features

The Realme Watch S is equipped with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution and more than 100 watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch comes with an aluminum alloy case with a silicone strap and Corning Gorilla Glass. There are two function buttons on the right side of the watch.

For fitness and wellness monitoring, the watch supports 16 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine and Stationary Bike. The Realme Watch S comes with a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level measurement and supports real-time heart rate monitoring and sleep detection.

The Realme Watch S comes with an IP68 water-resistant rating and is backed by a 390mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 15 days on a single charge and is refilled via a magnetic charging. For wireless connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0.

Other watch functions include remote music and camera control, Find Phone, Meditation, Weather Forecast, OTA Upgrade, Multi-Language UI Interface, Call Notification, Message Reminder, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, Power Saving Mode, No Disturb Mode and Quick Settings, among others.

The Realme Watch S is compatible with Android 5.0 and later versions and works with the Realme Link app.