Micromax launches IN Note 1 and IN 1B in India; price starts at Rs 6,999

Micromax has finally unveiled the much-anticipated In Series in India, marking its official comeback in the domestic smartphone market. The series comprises two smartphones- the IN Note 1 and the IN 1B - both powered by MediaTek chipsets.

Available in Blue, Purple and Green color options, IN 1B is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB+32GB model while its 4GB+64GB memory variant is priced at Rs 7,999. On the other hand, the Micromax IN Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB base model and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+128GB storage variant and has two color variants- Green and White.

IN 1B will go on sale starting November 26 and IN Note 1 starting November 24 via Flipkart and Micromax's official website.

IN Note 1: Specifications

The IN Note 1 boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS punch-hole display with 1080x2400-pixels resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. It brings a pure Android OS experience with no ads and bloatware and Micromax promises 2 years of OS upgrades.

For photography, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with 4x digital zoom and a quad-camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, assisted by a 5MP wide-angle lens with 115-degree field-of-view, a 2 MP Macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The IN Note 1 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and reverse charging. Connectivity options include- 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

IN 1B: Specifications

The IN 1B comes with a 6.52-inch Mini-drop HD+ IPS LCD and the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with HyperEngine gaming technology. The device is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and reverse charging.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera and an AI Dual Camera at the back that includes a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

IN 1B also has a dedicated Google Assistant button and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.