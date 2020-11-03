SRH opt to bowl against MI in must-win match, Rohit returns
A fit-again Rohit Sharma was back to lead Mumbai Indians while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were rested ahead of the play-offs for which MI have already qualified. Sunrisers made one change, bringing in Priyam Garg in place of Abhishek Sharma.PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:16 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match here on Tuesday. A fit-again Rohit Sharma was back to lead Mumbai Indians while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were rested ahead of the play-offs for which MI have already qualified.
Sunrisers made one change, bringing in Priyam Garg in place of Abhishek Sharma. The Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan..
ALSO READ
IPL 13: Suryakumar Yadav wants to continue performing well for MI
Shastri urges Suryakumar Yadav to stay "strong and patient" after Australia snub
Shastri asks Suryakumar Yadav to be patient about national team call up
IPL 13: Suryakumar Yadav showed burning desire to don India jersey, says Pollard
SRH likely to "wait and watch" on Wriddhiman Saha's groin niggle