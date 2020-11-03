SRH opt to bowl against MI in must-win match, Rohit returns

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match here on Tuesday. A fit-again Rohit Sharma was back to lead Mumbai Indians while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were rested ahead of the play-offs for which MI have already qualified.

Sunrisers made one change, bringing in Priyam Garg in place of Abhishek Sharma. The Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan..