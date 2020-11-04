UP govt suspends two deputy commissioners for financial irregularities, laxity

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended two deputy commissioners, Swatah Rozgar for alleged financial anomalies and dereliction of duty, an official spokesperson said here on Wednesday. Deputy commissioners -- Suresh Chandra Kesarwani, posted in Varanasi and Surendra Kumar Gupta, posted in Bahraich -- have been suspended and a departmental probe will be initiated against both of them, he said.

Kesarwani was lax in carrying out works under the State Rural Livelihood Mission. There were complaints against him that he used to misbehave with employees working under him and threatened them, the spokesperson said. During a recent inspection of his office by the chief development officer (CDO) of Varanasi, financial anomalies were found. It also came to the fore that department works could not be completed due to his laxity, he said.

According to the spokesperson, charges against Gupta include making payments during his posting as the block development officer in Hardoi to contractors in Khadakehda village for development work which wasn't carried out. "The CM has taken it as indiscipline and laxity, and has ordered his suspension," the spokesperson said.

Joint development commissioner, Lucknow will be probing the charges against Gupta, he said.