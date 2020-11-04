Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, UK for co-operation in telecom, ICT

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and United Kingdom for co-operation in telecommunications and ICT. The MoU will contribute towards strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding between the two sides, in the field of Telecommunications, and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), an official release said.

Post-Brexit, the pact is also aiming for enhanced scope of cooperation and opportunities for India, it added. The Union Cabinet has "given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of India and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) of United Kingdom Government on cooperation in the field of Telecommunications/Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs)," the release said.

Areas for cooperation include technological development in Telecom/ICT including 5G, Internet of Things, Machine to Machine, Cloud Computing, Big Data; ICT policy and regulation; spectrum management; connectivity including mobile roaming; standardisations, testing and certification; and wireless communications. Other areas are security of telecommunication infrastructure, security in the provision and use of telecom services; building capacity in hi-tech areas and exchange of expertise; and collaboration and sharing of information on Research and Development in emerging technologies and innovation among others.