India strongly poised to develop end-user applications using 5G capabilities: DoT official

India is in a "significantly advantageous position" to develop end-user applications using 5G capabilities, having already demonstrated its global competence in areas such as software and design, a senior telecom department official said on Wednesday. Discussions on high-frequency 'mmWave' spectrum band -- 24.25 to 27.5 GHz bands -- are moving in a positive direction, and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is also "carefully" examining various issues when it comes to backhaul spectrum, especially E and V bands, said T K Paul, director general, telecom headquarters and LSA Delhi, DoT.

"India had negligible ownership in communications technology. However, considering design competency developed over the years as part of providing software and design services and products to global companies, India is in an advantageous position to develop end-user applications using 5G capabilities," Paul said addressing '5G India 2020' virtual conference. He said sectors likely to take a lead in exploring 5G use cases include financial tech, agriculture and rural, health, automobiles, smart cities and education.

Paul also said there is a positive outlook to address various issues and make spectrum available for mobile services. "Discussion with regard to the 'mmWave' band, that is, 24.25-27.5 GHz, is positive, and there is a revision on protection requirement, to protect space services while enabling IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) in the band as well," he said.

5G networks need a mix of spectrum across low (sub-1 GHz), mid (for instance 3.5 GHz) and high (mmWave or millimeterWave) bands. He added, "While there are different views from stakeholders on backhaul spectrum especially E and V bands, DoT is examining different issues carefully." PTI MBI HRS