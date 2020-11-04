Left Menu
Development News Edition

India strongly poised to develop end-user applications using 5G capabilities: DoT official

Discussions on high-frequency 'mmWave' spectrum band -- 24.25 to 27.5 GHz bands -- are moving in a positive direction, and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is also "carefully" examining various issues when it comes to backhaul spectrum, especially E and V bands, said T K Paul, director general, telecom headquarters and LSA Delhi, DoT. "India had negligible ownership in communications technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:48 IST
India strongly poised to develop end-user applications using 5G capabilities: DoT official

India is in a "significantly advantageous position" to develop end-user applications using 5G capabilities, having already demonstrated its global competence in areas such as software and design, a senior telecom department official said on Wednesday. Discussions on high-frequency 'mmWave' spectrum band -- 24.25 to 27.5 GHz bands -- are moving in a positive direction, and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is also "carefully" examining various issues when it comes to backhaul spectrum, especially E and V bands, said T K Paul, director general, telecom headquarters and LSA Delhi, DoT.

"India had negligible ownership in communications technology. However, considering design competency developed over the years as part of providing software and design services and products to global companies, India is in an advantageous position to develop end-user applications using 5G capabilities," Paul said addressing '5G India 2020' virtual conference. He said sectors likely to take a lead in exploring 5G use cases include financial tech, agriculture and rural, health, automobiles, smart cities and education.

Paul also said there is a positive outlook to address various issues and make spectrum available for mobile services. "Discussion with regard to the 'mmWave' band, that is, 24.25-27.5 GHz, is positive, and there is a revision on protection requirement, to protect space services while enabling IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) in the band as well," he said.

5G networks need a mix of spectrum across low (sub-1 GHz), mid (for instance 3.5 GHz) and high (mmWave or millimeterWave) bands. He added, "While there are different views from stakeholders on backhaul spectrum especially E and V bands, DoT is examining different issues carefully." PTI MBI HRS

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Britain prepares for COVID-19 vaccine as Oxford forecasts result this year

Late-stage trial results of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be presented this year as the British government prepares for a possible vaccination rollout in late December or earl...

People of Bihar prefer politics of 'good governance'; youth, women see hope in NDA: PM

Asserting that the people of Bihar prefer sushashan ki rajneeti politics of good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said only the NDA can provide security, employment and new opportunities of self-employment to the youth ...

20-year-old Sahil desperate to make it count for Bagan

Talented young midfielder Sheikh Sahil, who played a key role in Mohun Bagans I-League triumph last season, is now itching to make it count for ATK Mohun Bagan in the upcoming Indian Super League. The 20-year-old is the only player from the...

Ivory Coast and Guinea election crises spur fears of prolonged unrest

Ivory Coast opposition leaders refused to disband their breakaway government on Wednesday despite being put under effective house arrest following a disputed presidential election.The country and its neighbour Guinea are experiencing parall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020