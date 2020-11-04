Snapchat introduces new feature to allow creators to showcase subscriber count

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat has come out with a new feature where creators will now be able to publicise the number of subscribers they have. Mashable quoted a report by Tubefilter, which stated that the users will have the option to display their subscriber counts. A Snapchat spokesperson told Tubefilter, "we've listened to feedback from our creator community and many of them expressed interest in having the option to show that their community on Snapchat is growing".

The spokesperson added that "..we are giving creators the option to make subscriber counts visible on their public profiles...We understand not every creator wants to have public metrics visible to their fans. Therefore, creators can choose to toggle this metric on and off as needed in their settings". As reported by Mashable, Snapchat has been releasing new features to make its platform a lot more fun and interactive for users. Last month, Snapchat launched a new feature called Sounds that allows iOS Snapchat users globally to add music to their Snaps from a catalog of music that features songs from new and established artists.

As a part of this feature, whenever a user receives a snap with Sounds, he or she can swipe up to view the album art, song title, and artist name. There will also be a "Play This Song" link where users would be able to listen to the entire song on any of the music streaming platforms - Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.

