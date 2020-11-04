Election night draws estimated 22.8 million viewers - early data cited by The Wrap

An estimated 22.8 million people watched U.S. election returns on television on Tuesday night, as the outcome remained in the balance, according to preliminary ratings figures cited by Hollywood outlet The Wrap.

The Wrap cited Nielsen data across six networks, but did not include cable television channels. The early data suggested that television viewership was down on the last election night in 2016. Numbers are expected to rise when final Nielsen data across multiple networks is released later on Wednesday.