Left Menu
Development News Edition

Filing of mayor nominations ends in 6 Raj civic bodies

Jaipur District Election Officer Antar Singh Nehra said two candidates had filed a nomination each for the post of mayor in the Jaipur Heritage and Greater civic bodies. In Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Kusum Yadav from the BJP and Munesh Gurjar of the Congress filed nominations.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-11-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:48 IST
Filing of mayor nominations ends in 6 Raj civic bodies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The nominations for the mayor of six municipal corporations in three cities of Rajasthan completed on Thursday. Thirteen candidates are in the race to become mayors for the corporations, including Jaipur, according to the State Election Commission.

The candidates have filed 16 nominations in Jaipur Greater, Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South civic bodies. Jodhpur South has three candidates, while the remaining five municipal corporations have two candidates each. Jaipur District Election Officer Antar Singh Nehra said two candidates had filed a nomination each for the post of mayor in the Jaipur Heritage and Greater civic bodies.

In Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Kusum Yadav from the BJP and Munesh Gurjar of the Congress filed nominations. Divya Singh from the Congress and Somya Gurjar from the BJP have filed the nomination for the post of mayor in Jaipur Greater. According to the Election Commission, nominations will be scrutinised on Friday and the date of withdrawing nomination is the next day. Polling will be held from 10 am to 2 pm next Tuesday, while the counting of votes will be conducted immediately after the end of polling.

The date of election for deputy mayor is next Wednesday. Election in six municipal corporations was held in two phases in the state for electing councillors on October 29 and November 1.

The BJP and the Congress won in two corporations each with majority, whereas in two other corporations, independent candidates will play a card.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary will start to import Russia's COVID-19 vaccine from December

Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Thursday.Budapest will ramp up Russian vaccine import...

Ireland on track to get COVID-19 surge under control, official says

Ireland is on track to get its second wave of COVID-19 infections under control by the end of November when the government hopes to ease some of the strictest restrictions in Europe, a senior public health official said on Thursday. Ireland...

31% rapes in Delhi last year committed against children: NGO

Thirty-one per cent of the total 3,137 rape cases in Delhi last year were committed against children, an NGO claimed. According to a statement by the Praja Foundation, reporting of major crimes has decreased in the past five years. Reportin...

Fortnite to return to Apple devices via Nvidia cloud gaming service - BBC

Users of Apple Incs iPhone and iPad could soon be able to play Epic Gamess Fortnite game again via Nvidias cloud gaming service, the BBC reported on Thursday.Nvidia Corp has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020