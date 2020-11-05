Filing of mayor nominations ends in 6 Raj civic bodies

The nominations for the mayor of six municipal corporations in three cities of Rajasthan completed on Thursday. Thirteen candidates are in the race to become mayors for the corporations, including Jaipur, according to the State Election Commission.

The candidates have filed 16 nominations in Jaipur Greater, Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South civic bodies. Jodhpur South has three candidates, while the remaining five municipal corporations have two candidates each. Jaipur District Election Officer Antar Singh Nehra said two candidates had filed a nomination each for the post of mayor in the Jaipur Heritage and Greater civic bodies.

In Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Kusum Yadav from the BJP and Munesh Gurjar of the Congress filed nominations. Divya Singh from the Congress and Somya Gurjar from the BJP have filed the nomination for the post of mayor in Jaipur Greater. According to the Election Commission, nominations will be scrutinised on Friday and the date of withdrawing nomination is the next day. Polling will be held from 10 am to 2 pm next Tuesday, while the counting of votes will be conducted immediately after the end of polling.

The date of election for deputy mayor is next Wednesday. Election in six municipal corporations was held in two phases in the state for electing councillors on October 29 and November 1.

The BJP and the Congress won in two corporations each with majority, whereas in two other corporations, independent candidates will play a card.