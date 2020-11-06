Left Menu
Unthreaded rooms rolling out to Google Chat

Currently, conversations in rooms are required to group into threads. Unlike in threaded rooms, the new feature allows users to toggle history on and off. Admins can control the default history setting in unthreaded Google Chat rooms while users can change the history setting in unthreaded rooms they create, if allowed by admins.

Updated: 06-11-2020 09:24 IST
Image Credit: Googleblog

Google Chat is adding support for unthreaded rooms, which means when creating rooms, conversations will not use threads unless users turn on threading.

In addition, Google Chat users can turn on threaded replies when creating the room but cannot change whether a room is threaded or unthreaded after it's created.

"Today, conversations in rooms must be grouped into threads. This change introduces a simpler type of conversation, without threads giving you greater flexibility in your discussions. With the change later this month, when you create a new room, conversations will not use threads unless you turn on threading," Google wrote in an official post.

The new feature will be rolled out to Rapid and Scheduled Release domains starting November 16 and will be available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

