Left Menu
Development News Edition

Key sectors could be focus areas under India-Japan-Australia supply chain initiative

The SCRI seeks to enhance the resilience of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region and develop dependable sources of supply and attract investment. "Some of the possible sectors that could be looked at from the perspective of the volume of trade in all categories of goods (raw materials, intermediates, capital goods and consumer goods) and services of the 3 countries are petroleum and petrochemicals, auto and auto components, and steel and its products," they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:06 IST
Key sectors could be focus areas under India-Japan-Australia supply chain initiative

Petroleum, automobiles, textiles and steel are some of the key sectors that could be the focus areas under the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI), which was launched by India, Australia and Japan in September, according to sources. The SCRI seeks to enhance the resilience of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region and develop dependable sources of supply and attract investment.

"Some of the possible sectors that could be looked at from the perspective of the volume of trade in all categories of goods (raw materials, intermediates, capital goods and consumer goods) and services of the 3 countries are petroleum and petrochemicals, auto and auto components, and steel and its products," they said. The other sectors include pharmaceuticals, medical devices, marine products, tourism and travel services, financial services, information technology and skill development.

"However, intense stakeholder consultations would be required to fine-tune this list," they added. The key features of the initiative, originally piloted by Japan and based on bilateral discussions, are enhancing the resiliency of supply chain in the Indo-Pacific region including diversification of supply sources and increase competitiveness of sectors. It will also attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the region and strengthen mutually complementary relationship among the participants.

One of the sources said SCRI is also planning to finalise "Track 1.5" participants to involve industry, academia and government, besides exploring inclusion of like-minded countries to build secure supply chains in the region. The source added that a trilateral framework at the senior official level between the three proponents (Australia, India and Japan) could be considered with certain working structures. That includes formation of sectoral groups, trilateral trade promotion and facilitation cell, and trilateral mechanism to address trade and investment barriers, the source said.

While the broad objective of the initiative is to promote, expand and diversify trade and investment, the specific action plans include digitisation of trade documentation, activities for promotion of trade and investment and identification of sectors for cooperation, among others..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Metro carshed at Kanjurmarg was planned by Fadnavis govt: Cong

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday claimed that the proposed Metro car shed in Kanjurmarg had been planned by the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government, and the current MVA dispensation was only implementing that plan. Stating that the Kan...

Maha: Nagpur records 332 new COVID-19 cases; nine more deaths

At least 332 persons tested positive for coronavirus, raising the caseload in Maharashtras Nagpur district to 1,04,509 on Friday, an official said. With nine more casualties reported during the day, the toll in the region reached 3,456, of ...

Macron pitches France Inc as post-COVID-19 investment destination

President Emmanuel Macron has sensed an opportunity to market France as Europes next business destination after the coronavirus crisis and embarked on a charm offensive with international investors on Friday, French officials said. Despite ...

Melbourne Renegades signs Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge for upcoming BBL

Melbourne Renegades on Friday confirmed the signing of fast bowler Josh Lalor and all-rounder Jack Prestwidge for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League BBL. The former Brisbane Heat pair have signed two-year deals.Lalor has played 48 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020