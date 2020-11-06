Tata Tech to modernise Karnataka ITIs into tech hubs with outlay of Rs 4,600 cr

Engineering services company Tata Technologies has signed an agreement with Karnataka government to modernise 150 state-run ITIs with an outlay of Rs 4,600 crore, the company said on Friday. The project cost will include investment from the state government as well as from a consortium of 20 companies led by Tata Technologies.

"Tata Technologies entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for a period of 10 years with the government of Karnataka to upgrade and modernise 150 government-owned Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka as part of the initiative to conceive and implement projects of high social impact and complement the nation-building efforts of the government," the company said in a statement. The project is expected to bring qualitative improvements in the field of industrial training and education to create an enhanced learning environment for training youth to cater to industry requirements.

On an overall basis, this project will improve the availability of advanced skills required for smart manufacturing across all districts of the state and support in laying necessary impetus for skill led manufacturing, the statement said. "Tata Technologies will collaborate with 20 global industry partners to implement this project by upgrading the overall facilities, develop an ITI course curriculum leveraging its manufacturing domain knowledge around advanced areas of technology, conduct training programs, and provide equipment and software support at the ITI centres," it said.

"The company will also deploy 300 training personnel along with industry partners and will facilitate the deployment of advanced tools and equipment," it added. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the statement said technology up-gradation of ITIs will lead to better employment opportunities for the youth of the state as well as transform the state into a potential investment destination for those industry players who are keen on embracing Industry 4.0 and smart technologies for manufacturing.

"We also believe that this initiative would greatly benefit the MSMEs which cannot afford high-end technological equipment which will be facilitated for usage at the ITIs. This program would also create a platform for artisans and handicrafts industry to enhance their product design, thereby increasing the value of their artistic works," Yediyurappa said. Tata Technologies Managing Director and CEO Warren Harris said through this collaboration, the company intends to leverage product engineering expertise and manufacturing domain knowledge to create future-ready courseware and training platform that allows students at ITIs to develop their capabilities in the latest technology and be part of the rapidly transforming ecosystem.

The upgraded centers will facilitate upskilling in sectors related to Industry 4.0, product design and development, product verification and virtual analysis, design for artisans and handicrafts, additive manufacturing modern automotive maintenance repair and overhaul, IoT and digital instrumentation, among others.