Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank cautions against fraudulent issuance of credit, debit cards carrying its name, logo

The World Bank on Friday cautioned the public against fraudulent issuance of debit and credit cards carrying its name and logo. The Bank Group has no involvement with individuals/groups who have issued these fake cards, and would like to caution the public to be wary of such fraudulent practices," it said in the advisory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 23:39 IST
World Bank cautions against fraudulent issuance of credit, debit cards carrying its name, logo

The World Bank on Friday cautioned the public against fraudulent issuance of debit and credit cards carrying its name and logo. The advisory came after its attention was drawn to such fraudulent issuance of debit/credit cards in India, according to the multilateral lending agency.

"The World Bank Group does not issue debit/credit cards. The Bank Group has no involvement with individuals/groups who have issued these fake cards, and would like to caution the public to be wary of such fraudulent practices," it said in the advisory. "Please feel free to visit the World Bank's website www.worldbank.org to clarify about World Bank's programs and policies," it added.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana: Opposition seeks CBI probe into liquor smuggling

The Opposition parties in Haryana on Friday sought a CBI probe into alleged smuggling of liquor in the state. Drawing attention of the House on the concluding day of the Haryana Assembly session towards the alleged smuggling of liquor in Kh...

Major fire at godown in Mumbai's Malad, dousing operation on

A major fire broke out at a godown in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai on Friday evening but nobody was reported injured in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted around 5.50 pm at the godown located in Triveni Nagar ar...

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil heads the Free Patriot...

FACTBOX-What we know about Denmark's mink coronavirus strain

Denmark has discovered a new, mutated strain of the coronavirus stemming from mink farms in the northern part of the country, which authorities say could evade future COVID-19 vaccines.To prevent human contagion, the government ordered the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020