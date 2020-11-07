Left Menu
Development News Edition

India launches earth observation satellite EOS-01, nine other satellites

India successfully launched its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites on board its Polar rocket from the spaceport here on Saturday. This is the first mission by the Indian Speace Research Organisation this year. EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the space agency said.

PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 15:48 IST
India launches earth observation satellite EOS-01, nine other satellites
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India successfully launched its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites on board its Polar rocket from the spaceport here on Saturday. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) lifted off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 3.12 PM at the end of a 26 hour countdown and injected the satellites into orbit one after another 20 minutes later.

The lift off was originally scheduled for 3.02 pm, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said. This is the first mission by the Indian Speace Research Organisation this year.

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the space agency said. The customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia introduces night curfew to curb COVID-19

Authorities in Georgia said on Saturday the South Caucasus country would impose a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in its largest cities to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Announced by Deputy Prime Minister Maia Tskitishvili, the measu...

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Benn...

UAE announces relaxing of Islamic laws for personal freedoms

The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday a major overhaul of the countrys Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, loosening alcohol restrictions and criminalising so-called honour killings. The broadening of p...

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Benn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020