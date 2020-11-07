Sony Xperia 5 II gets new Purple color variant in Japan

Sony's latest flagship, the Xperia 5 II, is now available in a new Purple color variant in Japan. Launched in September 2020, the phone already has Pink, Blue, Gray and Black color options.

The Purple edition of Sony Xperia 5 II is exclusive to Japanese operator Docomo and will go on sale starting November 12, according to Docomo and Sony Mobile's official website. It will be available for purchase via Docomo OnlineShop and is priced at JPY 99,000 (approx. Rs 70,900).

Specifications

The Sony Xperia 5 II has a 6.1-inch FHD+ HDR OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and comes with IP65/68 water-resistant and dust protection rating. There is a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture

Under the hood, the phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The Sony Xperia 5 II features a 4,000mAh battery with USB Power Delivery fast charging technology that can top it up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. To extend the battery life, the phone comes with a couple of other features including Xperia Adaptive Charging to reduce the load on the battery during charging, Battery Care that stops charging at 80% or 90% and STAMINA Mode to reduce battery consumption.

The device houses a triple camera system including the main 12-megapixel camera (24mm) that uses a ZEISS lens and a large 1/1.7" sensor, the 16 mm ultra-wide-angle lens uses a 1/2.55" image sensor with 124-degree field-of-view and the 70 mm telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom.

Additional camera features include- 3x digital zoom, 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion shooting, hybrid OIS/EIS video stabilization, continuous burst shooting at up to 20fps with autofocus (AF) and auto exposure (AE), real-time Eye AF and SteadyShot with Intelligent Active Mode.

Lastly, connectivity options onboard the Sony Xperia 5 II include-WiFi 6; Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS/A-GLONASS/QZSS. Other features include USB Type C (v3.1), Google Cast, NFC, PS4 Remote Play, 3.5mm audio jack, etc.