Redmi Note 9 5G series price, key specifications tipped ahead of launch

The price and key specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 9 5G series have been revealed online. There will be two 5G models in the series- Redmi Note 9 5G Standard Edition and the Redmi Note 9 5G Higher Edition.

According to the latest leak (via Abhishek Yadav), the standard version of Redmi Note 9 will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimesity 800U 5G chipset and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging technology.

The Redmi Note 9 5G Standard Edition is said to come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD and 48MP triple rear camera setup. The left-aligned punch-hole will house a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone is tipped to be priced around CNY1,000 (approx. Rs 11,200).

Redmi Note 9 5G Standard Edition / Image Credit: Twitter (@yabhishekhd)

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 5G high-end version or the Redmi Note 9 5G Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor. It will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch-sampling rate.

As for the cameras, the higher variant will house a 108MP main camera powered by Samsung HM2 sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie camera housed in a central punch-hole.

The Redmi Note 9 5G high-end version is said to pack a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. It will be priced around CNY1,500 (approx. Rs 17,000).

Both the devices will come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.