Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redmi Note 9 5G series price, key specifications tipped ahead of launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-11-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 11:42 IST
Redmi Note 9 5G series price, key specifications tipped ahead of launch
Redmi Note 9 5G Higher Edition Image Credit: Twitter (@yabhishekhd)

The price and key specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 9 5G series have been revealed online. There will be two 5G models in the series- Redmi Note 9 5G Standard Edition and the Redmi Note 9 5G Higher Edition.

According to the latest leak (via Abhishek Yadav), the standard version of Redmi Note 9 will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimesity 800U 5G chipset and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging technology.

The Redmi Note 9 5G Standard Edition is said to come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD and 48MP triple rear camera setup. The left-aligned punch-hole will house a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone is tipped to be priced around CNY1,000 (approx. Rs 11,200).

Redmi Note 9 5G Standard Edition / Image Credit: Twitter (@yabhishekhd)

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 5G high-end version or the Redmi Note 9 5G Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor. It will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch-sampling rate.

As for the cameras, the higher variant will house a 108MP main camera powered by Samsung HM2 sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie camera housed in a central punch-hole.

The Redmi Note 9 5G high-end version is said to pack a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. It will be priced around CNY1,500 (approx. Rs 17,000).

Both the devices will come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

India handled COVID-19 pandemic better than estimated; economy picked up momentum from September: SBI reports

India has handled the COVID-19 pandemic much better with the estimated confirmed cases, a research report by State Bank of India SBI Ecowrap said here on Monday. Speaking about the economy, another SBI research report titled Five Months Aft...

Plea in SC against Centre's notification demarcating Western Ghats ESA

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the October 2018 draft notification by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change relating to the demarcation of 56,825 sq km as the Western Ghats ecologically sensitive...

UK govt, social media networks agree measures to tackle COVID-19 vaccine disinformation

London UK, November 9 ANISputnik The UK government and leading social media platforms have agreed on a set of new measures to tackle the spread of disinformation and misinformation related to vaccines against COVID-19, according to a joint ...

Russian energy minister to be made a deputy PM in reshuffle -media reports

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is set to be promoted to the post of a deputy prime minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle, Russian media outlets Kommersant and RBC reported on Monday, citing unnamed government sources. The shake-u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020