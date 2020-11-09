Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virgin Hyperloop completes first-ever human trial in hyperloop pod at DevLoop test facility in US

The occupants made their maiden voyage on the newly-unveiled XP-2 vehicle, designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and Kilo Design, which was custom-built with occupant safety and comfort in mind, the company said in the release. This successful test is a landmark announcement for building the Pune-Mumbai hyperloop transportation system, recognising hyperloop technology alongside other more traditional forms of mass transit, said the release.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:02 IST
Virgin Hyperloop completes first-ever human trial in hyperloop pod at DevLoop test facility in US
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Virgin_Orbit)

Virgin Hyperloop on Monday said it has "successfully" completed the first-ever human trial in the hyperloop pod at the DevLoop test facility in the US. Two passengers, both company staff, traveled 500 metres in 15 seconds, reaching 107 mph (172 km per hour), marking the completion of the first-ever trial, the company said.

The testing campaign will continue with Pune native and Virgin Hyperloop Power Electronics Specialist, Tanay Manjrekar, riding next, the company said in the release. Hyperloop is a next-generation travel system that uses pods or capsules traveling at high speeds through low-pressure tubes erected on columns or tunneled underground using magnetic levitation. The system is fully autonomous and sealed, so no driver-related error is anticipated.

"For the past few years, the Virgin Hyperloop team has been working on turning its ground-breaking technology into reality," said Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group. He added that with Monday's successful test, the company has shown that this spirit of innovation will in fact change the way people everywhere live, work, and travel in the years to come.

The Maharashtra government has deemed hyperloop a public infrastructure project and approved the Virgin Hyperloop-DP World Consortium as the original project proponent (OPP) for the Mumbai-Pune hyperloop project. The occupants made their maiden voyage on the newly-unveiled XP-2 vehicle, designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and Kilo Design, which was custom-built with occupant safety and comfort in mind, the company said in the release.

This successful test is a landmark announcement for building the Pune-Mumbai hyperloop transportation system, recognizing hyperloop technology alongside other more traditional forms of mass transit, said the release. "Today's test is a significant step forward towards a commercial hyperloop in India — perhaps the world's first — connecting Pune with Mumbai along the existing Expressway," said Harj Dhaliwal, managing director (Middle East and India) of Virgin Hyperloop.

He added that the opportunity for India to lead the world in this new form of transportation is unprecedented. "The project would be the largest private infrastructure investment in Maharashtra, creating 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs and USD 36 billion in socio-economic benefits." While the production vehicle will be larger and seat up to 28 passengers, this 2-seater XP-2 vehicle was built to demonstrate that passengers can in fact safely travel in a hyperloop vehicle, it added. The human testing, from the beginning stages to Monday's successful demonstration, was overseen by the industry-recognized independent safety assessor (ISA) certified, Virgin Hyperloop said.

Having undergone a rigorous and exhaustive safety process, the newly unveiled XP-2 vehicle demonstrates many of the safety-critical systems that will be found on a commercial hyperloop system, it added. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art control system that can detect abnormal conditions and rapidly trigger appropriate emergency responses. "Working on hyperloop – let alone being one of the first to ride it – is truly a dream come true," said Manjrekar, power electronics specialist at Virgin Hyperloop.

Last month, Virgin Hyperloop announced a partnership with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed hyperloop corridor from Bangalore airport. Last year, it also signed an MoU with the Punjab's transport department, Virgin Hyperloop said.

The company hopes to expand on its relationship with Punjab as the company continues exploring opportunities in northern India, independent of their work in the western and southern regions of the country, it added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

JIPMER course: Probe into fake nativity certificates begins

Puducherry, Nov 9 PTI The Puducherry administration has commenced a probe into the allegation of fake nativity certificates submitted by other state candidates for admission to MBBS under the quota for the Union Territory. The Department of...

Bihar elections: RJD accuses Nitish Kumar of vote manipulation

By Sahil Pandey Ahead of the counting day on November 10, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Monday released a video on Twitter, claiming that incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is trying to manipulate the votes.The video shows a vehicle, purpo...

Soccer-Premier League committed to EFL rescue package despite resource crunch

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters has defended the organisations current COVID-19 bail-out offer for English Football League EFL teams, saying scarce resources among elite clubs is a reason for deadlock over the funding package...

Defence Minister unveils A-SAT missile model at DRDO Bhawan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled a model of Anti-Satellite A-SAT missile at the DRDO Bhawan premises, an official statement said. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Secretary, Department of Defence RD an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020