Court grants stay on exclusion of Huawei from Swedish 5G networks

A Swedish court on Monday granted a stay against Swedish telecoms regulator PTS' decision last month to exclude Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei from its 5G networks. Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 23:30 IST
A Swedish court on Monday granted a stay against Swedish telecoms regulator PTS' decision last month to exclude Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei from its 5G networks. Huawei last week appealed against the decision saying it wanted a court to check if the decision had been taken according to the law.

Certain parts of PTS' decision prior to the upcoming 5G auction will not apply until further notice, the Stockholm administrative court said in a decision which would allow Huawei's involvement in Sweden's impending 5G spectrum auction. Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

