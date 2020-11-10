Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's clean fuel transition slowed by cooks’ belief firewood better: Study

“We have gained important understanding of women’s views in this setting, but further research is needed to analyse the perceived relationship between women’s fuel use and multidimensional wellbeing in other settings – this will help to increase our understanding of how social and cultural factors come into play in transition to clean fuels,” added Dr Day. Researchers suggest that future interventions to promote new fuels should actively involve women who used solid fuels and clean fuels – opening discussion about the benefits of each and allowing cooks to observe different cooking practices.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:28 IST
India's clean fuel transition slowed by cooks’ belief firewood better: Study

India's transition to clean cooking fuels may be hampered by the users' belief that using firewood is better for their families' well being than switching to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), a new study has found. Researchers at the Universities of Birmingham in the UK and Queensland, Australia, conducted focus group discussions with women in four villages in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Two villages mostly used firewood whilst the other two comprised of mostly LPG users, who had switched from using firewood. The researchers published their findings on Monday in 'Nature Energy'. "Despite India's aim of switching to clean fuels, the scale of solid fuel use in rural areas signals that widespread uptake and sustained use of clean fuels is a distant reality," said study co-author Dr Rosie Day, Senior Lecturer in Environment and Society at the University of Birmingham.

"Whilst cooking is not solely a woman's job, the reality is that, in rural India, women are considered the primary cooks. It is, therefore, critical to unravel how women see the relationship between wellbeing and cooking fuel if India is to make progress in transitioning to clean fuels," she said. Those cooks using firewood know it causes health problems, but feel that it contributes more to wellbeing than cooking with LPG would, although LPG users who previously cooked with firewood claim their new fuel has improved wellbeing, the study found.

The University of Birmingham notes that India has more people relying on solid fuels for cooking than any other country in the world and providing universal access to clean cooking fuels has been identified as one of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to which the country is a signatory. Firewood users believed that cooking with this fuel improved their financial wellbeing because selling firewood generated income, whilst collecting the fuel gave them an opportunity to socialise and is a tradition they would like to continue.

They viewed LPG as a financial burden that gave food an undesirable taste and feared a fatal canister explosion. LPG users told researchers that their fuel allowed them to maintain or improve social status, as well as making it easier to care for children and other family members.

Cooking with LPG freed up time which they could use to work outside the home and earn money. They also enjoyed extra leisure time with their family. “We have gained important understanding of women’s views in this setting, but further research is needed to analyse the perceived relationship between women’s fuel use and multidimensional wellbeing in other settings – this will help to increase our understanding of how social and cultural factors come into play in transition to clean fuels,” added Dr Day.

Researchers suggest that future interventions to promote new fuels should actively involve women who used solid fuels and clean fuels – opening discussion about the benefits of each and allowing cooks to observe different cooking practices. Interaction programmes could inform firewood users about the positive wellbeing outcomes of LPG, address concerns, and promote learning from each other.

The study, titled ‘Differences in firewood users’ and LPG users’ perceived relationships between cooking fuels and women’s multidimensional wellbeing in rural India’, identifies key lessons that have important implications for policymakers to consider, including understanding users’ concerns around wellbeing and also clearly highlight the benefits of switching to more sustainable cooking options..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

AP Interview: Germany seeks 'new deal' with US under Biden

Germanys foreign minister says the election of Joe Biden as the next U.S. president is an opportunity for a new deal in trans-Atlantic relations that would revive the close cooperation between America and Europe, but also see Europeans shou...

Guj: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 goes up by 178; three more die

As many as 178 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Gujarats Ahmedabad district that took the tally of infections in the region to 44,284 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said. The district reported three out ...

Iran frees 157 detained during protests as more U.S. sanctions loom

Iran has freed 157 people arrested during anti-government demonstrations, the countrys judiciary said on Tuesday, as the United States appeared poised to impose sanctions on Iranians involved in a violent crackdown on the protesters.Three s...

Cong MLAs' move to pull down Nath govt vindicated: Chouhan

After securing the numbers in assembly bypolls for a stable government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the outcome proves voters supported the decision taken by Congress MLAs to pull down the previous Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020