Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

From training Algerian police on social media monitoring to equipping Niger with phone-tracking tools, the EU has helped numerous nations boost their surveillance capacity in recent years, a report by London-based Privacy International (PI) said. Despite that, the bloc has no effective controls to ensure its aid is not being used to infringe privacy and other rights in recipient countries, a dozen NGOs said in a letter to the European Commission, urging it to address the issue.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-11-2020 06:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 06:31 IST
EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

LONDON, Nov 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - European Union aid has been used to pay for surveillance equipment and training in countries with inadequate safeguards against excessive state snooping, rights groups said on Wednesday, calling for an end to the "unacceptable" practice. From training Algerian police on social media monitoring to equipping Niger with phone-tracking tools, the EU has helped numerous nations boost their surveillance capacity in recent years, a report by London-based Privacy International (PI) said.

Despite that, the bloc has no effective controls to ensure its aid is not being used to infringe privacy and other rights in recipient countries, a dozen NGOs said in a letter to the European Commission, urging it to address the issue. "European governments... must ensure they are not providing the tools of repression to governments around the world," the 12 European and African civil society groups wrote.

Niger was allocated 11.5 million euros ($13 million) in EU funds two years ago to buy surveillance drones, cameras and software to bolster migration controls, said the PI report, which was based on EU documents obtained by the group. The money also covered the purchase of an IMSI catcher, a tool that allows for covert cellphone tracking, which critics say is overly invasive.

"(Niger) has no laws that regulate the use of this kind of intrusive equipment," the NGOs wrote, saying there was little to deter authorities from using the equipment for purposes other than border surveillance. It was not clear whether Niger had already acquired the equipment, which EU documents said aimed to help the country in the fight against human-trafficking and illegal migration.

Niger's presidential office and the EU Commission did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 'DAILY THREATS'

PI's report said EU agencies have also been training authorities across the Balkans, the Middle East and North Africa in "controversial phone and internet surveillance techniques". Courses delivered over the past few years included teaching Algerian officers how to use fake accounts to gather information on social media and instructing Moroccan agents on how to use software to extract mobile phone data, the report said.

Other initiatives that caused concern included funding a wiretap system in Bosnia and a biometric identification system in Ivory Coast that would accelerate the repatriation of migrants from Europe, it added. "Instead of helping people who face daily threats from unaccountable surveillance agencies, including activists, journalists, and people just looking for better lives, this 'aid' risks doing the very opposite," said PI advocacy director Edin Omanovic.

The 12 NGOs called on the EU to carry out adequate risk assessment and due diligence processes before providing surveillance support, and to set up a fund to promote privacy and data protection rights aboard. "The EU should be a promoter of rights, not an enabler of governments to undermine them," read the letter signed, among others by the African Freedom of Expression Exchange, an umbrella group, and Athens-based Human Rights 360. ($1 = 0.8458 euros)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ByteDance challenges Trump's TikTok divestiture order

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, filed a petition late on Tuesday with a U.S. Appeals Court challenging a Trump administration order set to take effect on Thursday requiring it to divest TikTok. President D...

Offering discounts galore, Alibaba launches China's first post-Covid Singles' Day

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd kicked off its annual Singles Day mega-shopping event on Wednesday, looking to cash in on consumers itching for discounts as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 crisis. Alibaba launched ...

WRAPUP 7-Biden says nothing will stop transition as Trump vows new legal action

Removes extraneous apostrophe in paragraph four By Simon Lewis and Jeff MasonWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 10 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, while...

Pompeo voices confidence for 'second Trump administration' then softens tone on post-election transition

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every legal vote was counted, it would lead to a second Trump administration, appearing to reject Democrat Joe Bidens victory over President Donald Trump. But hours ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020