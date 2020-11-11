Left Menu
PKWARE Announces The Acquisition Of Dataguise

Data security leader adds cutting-edge discovery and remediation technology to protect sensitive data anywhere it's used, shared, and stored MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWARE, a global leader in automated data security, today announced it has acquired Dataguise, a company with innovative technology for businesses to discover and protect personal data stored across diverse IT systems and environments.

PTI | Milwaukee | Updated: 11-11-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 10:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Data security leader adds cutting-edge discovery and remediation technology to protect sensitive data anywhere it's used, shared, and stored MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWARE, a global leader in automated data security, today announced it has acquired Dataguise, a company with innovative technology for businesses to discover and protect personal data stored across diverse IT systems and environments. Combining Dataguise's best-in-class ability to discover and protect data with PKWARE's automated remediation capabilities provides enterprises with an unmatched, comprehensive solution to data security and privacy management. Dataguise helps leading brands in industries such as financial services, healthcare, retail and government, seamlessly discover sensitive information across endpoints, servers, SaaS solutions and public, private or hybrid cloud environments. This is critical, as enterprise users, systems and data are increasingly distributed, creating an expanded attack surface for breaches and more opportunity for human error to expose sensitive data. Combined, the companies protect sensitive data for more than 1,000 customers around the world.

"Driven by increasing privacy regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, PCI and HIPAA, and the need to prevent data breaches, the demand for data discovery solutions is rapidly increasing," said Brandon Muirhead, Director, Thompson Street Capital Partners and PKWARE investor. "This provides an accelerated growth path for PKWARE as we help customers find their sensitive information and provide a real-time solution to protect it." "The foundation of our increasingly digital life is centered on our personal data—knowing where it is stored and how it is protected is a business imperative for enterprises," said Spencer Kupferman, CEO of PKWARE. "Dataguise is a leader in privacy management; adding its technology creates a best-in-class data security company that helps customers find, classify and protect sensitive data, wherever it is." The acquisition will expand PKWARE's global footprint as it continues the operations of Dataguise's existing offices in the United States, India, Europe, and Canada. "We're proud of the team, solutions and customer base Dataguise built over the past 13 years as we delivered on our vision to help enterprises efficiently discover and defend sensitive data," said Manmeet Singh, co-founder and CEO of Dataguise. "Combining with PKWARE accelerates and expands those advantages, because our customers now have access to a full portfolio of data security and remediation solutions from a single vendor." More information about PKWARE's data security platform and its underlying technology is available online. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About PKWARE PKWARE is an award-winning provider of comprehensive data security solutions incorporating data discovery, classification and protection in automated, policy-driven workflows for enterprises worldwide. The inventor of the ZIP file format, the company has a 30-year legacy of innovation in compression and encryption technology. More information is available at www.pkware.com. About Dataguise Dataguise is the leader in personal data discovery and protection, helping organizations minimize risks and costs as they store and use data to drive business value. From automating information security and privacy processes to fueling data analytics and IT transformation initiatives, we empower business teams across the enterprise with a smart approach to managing personal data for positive business outcomes. Our ultra-efficient, scalable software is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories—enabling precise, automated visibility and control of personal data, even in the fastest-moving, most complex IT environments. Some of the most recognized brands in the world rely on Dataguise to improve the effectiveness of their compliance, governance, and innovation efforts. To learn more, visit www.dataguise.com.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. We have acquired more than 150 companies in the Healthcare & Life Science Services, Software & Technology Services and Business Services & Engineered Products sectors and have managed more than $2.6 billion since being founded in 2000. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/146440/pkware_logo.jpg PWR PWR

